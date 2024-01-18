Carnival’s Edible Straws Stir Debate, as John Heald Responds to Complaint

“You only have what are called edible straws. These straws are for — and greens,” read the comment from a Carnival passenger, writing in to object to the cruise line’s policy on the beverage utensil.

Most cruise lines have completely removed plastic straws from their fleet of ships.

With the goal of reducing waste and harmful impacts on the environment, some have replaced the plastic tubes with paper or biodegradable straws.

Royal Caribbean International, Norwegian Cruise Line, MSC Cruises and Carnival Cruise Line have each eliminated them and instead have also encouraged cruisers to bring their own reusable straws.

The idea of edible straws in frozen drinks has also recently been introduced to cruises ships, and it has received a mix of reactions.

Carnival Cruise Line brand ambassador John Heald took to his Facebook page to react to the complaint from a passenger on Carnival Jubilee who stated,

“Do not tell me to buy or bring a reusable straw. I’m not washing out a straw on my cruise. I use plastic straws at home. I will not be guilted. Explain why I had no problems getting as many plastic straws with every drink on —– Cruise Lines Company. Do better Carnival.”

In his own inimitable way, Heald expressed the cruise line’s desire to protect the ocean while admitting that he is not an environmentalist.

“I cannot say that while my car has a V8 engine, I fly multiple times a day and that my underpants are not made from kale,” Heald replied.

With over 300 comments in the Facebook post, cruisers were mostly positive on the introduction of edible straws to cruise ships.

“Those edible straws were a game changer for me! I did not know they existed until we cruised on the Mardi Gras. My husband would bring me a drink without a straw and I had to get him to go back and get me one of those tasty straws,” one Facebook user wrote.

Some commenters stated they were happy to bring their own reusable straws or biodegradable straws on their cruises. Heald just asked that passengers not bring plastic straws on board, even though it’s not technical a banned item that’s not allowed.

“I know the edible straws are not a favourite of everyone but you can bring your own straw, a stainless steel or reusable straw but please, not plastic. We do not have a rule on bringing plastic straws on board but please try not to if you can. The beards , myself and most of all Willy the Whale and his mates thank you,” Heald stated.

Other alternatives for cruise passengers can include straws made from bamboo, paper, stainless steel, and other materials. You can often buy these reusable straws at gift shops and bars on board as well.

