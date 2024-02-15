Sponsored Links
Royal Caribbean Orders 7th Oasis Class Cruise Ship, Vessel to Debut in 2028

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean has announced that they have entered into an agreement with the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard for a seventh Oasis class cruise ship that will debut in 2028.

Royal Caribbean named best cruise line

The Oasis class by Royal Caribbean ushed in the era of mega cruising more than 15 years ago. Their sixth Oasis class vessel, Utopia of the Seas, will debut this July and offer short cruises from Port Canaveral.

“While we eagerly anticipate the debut of Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas this summer, we’re already dreaming up her sister ship and the next installation in the brand’s extremely popular Oasis Class,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. “Across our three brands, we are focused on continuously challenging ourselves to deliver the ultimate vacation experience.

“This order signals Royal Caribbean Group’s continued confidence in our partnership that has delivered some of the most innovative ships at sea,” said Laurent Castaing, general manager, Chantiers de l’Atlantique. “We look forward to building upon this relationship as we help bring this ship to life.”

The ship’s name, homeport, and itineraries will be announced at a later time.

This order by Royal Caribbean for a seventh Oasis class ship is contingent upon financing, but that is expected to be completed before the end of the year.

The cruise ship will be a sister ship to Oasis of the Seas, Allure of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas, Wonder of the Seas, and Utopia of the Seas. The Oasis class is the second largest class of cruise ships in the world.

Royal Caribbean is the world’s largest cruise line and carries more passengers each year than any other line.

