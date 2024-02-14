Royal Caribbean Opens More Cruises in 2025-2026 for Bookings

Royal Caribbean has opened cruises to the Caribbean from Florida, Texas, and Puerto Rico for bookings. In addition, the cruise line has released new sailings from the Northeast in 2025-2026.



Royal Caribbean’s Crown & Anchor Society members, frequent cruisers with the cruise line, can now book these new cruises. They will open to the general public tomorrow on February 15, 2024. This includes cruises on seven Royal Caribbean cruise ships.

Odyssey of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas, and Liberty of the Seas will offer cruises from Bayonne, New Jersey. These sailings will visit The Bahamas, Caribbean, New England, and Canada.

Vision of the Seas will sail from Baltimore offering five, nine, eight, and 12 night cruises to the Caribbean and Canada.

Jewel of the Seas will homeport in San Juan, Puerto Rico offering week long port intensive cruises to the Southern Caribbean.

Brilliance of the Seas will sail from both San Juan and Boston. From Puerto Rico, the ship will visit the Southern Caribbean and from New England, the vessel will visit Canada.

Allure of the Seas will sail from Galveston and Ft. Lauderdale. Cruises from Texas will be seven nights in length while the ones from Florida will either be six or eight nights. All of these cruises will visit the Caribbean.

Symphony of the Seas will split time between Bayonne and Miami offering seven night cruises to The Bahamas and Caribbean.

This is the sixth of nine deployment releases from Royal Caribbean for the 2025-2026 season. Cruises in China, Australia, and Singapore have yet to be released but will open for bookings over the next few months.