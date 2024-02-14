Sponsored Links
Princess Cruises Takes Delivery of Sun Princess, Maiden Cruise Pushed Back Again

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Princess Cruises
Princess Cruises has taken delivery of their newest cruise ship, Sun Princess. However, the cruise line has pushed back the maiden voyage for the second time so the ship can be completed.

Sun Princess at Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy
Sun Princess at the Fincantieri shipyard in December 2023. Photo Credit: Cruise Fever

Princess Cruises has canceled the February 18 cruise on Sun Princess. Guests who were booked on this cruise will receive a full refund, a 50% future cruise credit, and the cruise line will cover any travel costs associated with the canceling. This includes guests who arrived early in Italy for the cruise or those who need to change airfare.

Princess Cruises said that additional technical work is needed to make sure the ship will deliver outstanding vacations once it enters service. The maiden voyage for Sun Princess will now take place on February 28, 2024.

This is the second time that the maiden voyage on Sun Princess has been pushed back. Last month, the cruise line canceled the February 8, 2024 sailing due to the ship not being completed in time.

The maiden voyage for Sun Princess will depart from Civitavecchia (Rome) on February 28 and visit Naples, Santorini, Kusadasi, Athens, Messina, and Palma De Mallorca but ending in Barcelona on March 9.

Travel agents who had clients booked on the February 18 sailing will still receive commissions even though the cruise has been canceled.

Cruise Fever will be on the second voyage on Sun Princess, so stayed tuned as we bring you all that this new class of ship has to offer.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
