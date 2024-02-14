Princess Cruises Takes Delivery of Sun Princess, Maiden Cruise Pushed Back Again

Princess Cruises has taken delivery of their newest cruise ship, Sun Princess. However, the cruise line has pushed back the maiden voyage for the second time so the ship can be completed.

Princess Cruises has canceled the February 18 cruise on Sun Princess. Guests who were booked on this cruise will receive a full refund, a 50% future cruise credit, and the cruise line will cover any travel costs associated with the canceling. This includes guests who arrived early in Italy for the cruise or those who need to change airfare.

Princess Cruises said that additional technical work is needed to make sure the ship will deliver outstanding vacations once it enters service. The maiden voyage for Sun Princess will now take place on February 28, 2024.

This is the second time that the maiden voyage on Sun Princess has been pushed back. Last month, the cruise line canceled the February 8, 2024 sailing due to the ship not being completed in time.

The maiden voyage for Sun Princess will depart from Civitavecchia (Rome) on February 28 and visit Naples, Santorini, Kusadasi, Athens, Messina, and Palma De Mallorca but ending in Barcelona on March 9.

Travel agents who had clients booked on the February 18 sailing will still receive commissions even though the cruise has been canceled.

Cruise Fever will be on the second voyage on Sun Princess, so stayed tuned as we bring you all that this new class of ship has to offer.