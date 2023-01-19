Ultimate Guide: Top Things to Do in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

51 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

If you’re looking for the best things to do in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico this guide is for you! You’ll find everything you need to know about Cabo San Lucas attractions —from finding the best beaches, to exploring the city’s vibrant nightlife and culture.

The dilemma for every first time visitor to Cabo is the same. There’s so much to do in this resort city it’s hard to know where to even start.

We’ve made an extensive list of activities and popular things to do while visiting Cabo. So whether you’re looking for a romantic getaway at the beach or an exciting adventure, this guide will help make your trip to Cabo one-of-a-kind!

Why is Cabo San Lucas such a popular destination

Sponsored Links



This is where many celebrities come to get away from it all. It’s where the dry desert meets an oasis of beauty and luxury. Cabo San Lucas is a popular destination for good reason. It has beautiful beaches, stunning landscapes, amazing nightlife, and wide range of activities. The weather is also perfect. With its warm waters and stunning views, Cabo is an ideal spot to experience paradise.

It might not be the cheapest place to have a vacation. But after seeing what the coastal city offers, it’s easy to see why.

Where is Cabo?

Cabo San Lucas is located on the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, about 1,000 miles south of San Diego, California.

A little info on Cabo San Lucas

Named by Spanish explorer Francisco de Ulloa during his journey to the tip of the Baja Peninsula, Cabo San Lucas has grown from a small fishing village to an international tourist hub.

Tourists can explore the area and enjoy activities such as scuba diving, snorkeling, and whale watching. Or they can just relax on one of the many pristine beaches that border Cabo. There are also plenty of shopping and dining options available throughout town for those looking for a more traditional vacation experience.

The city is home to beautiful resorts and luxurious hotels that offer all types of amenities to travelers who come from all over the world to enjoy this exotic paradise.

“Cabos” and “Los Cabos” can often refer to the same general area. “Los Cabos” is Spanish for “The Capes,” and refers to the twin towns of Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo.

Information about the cruise port in Cabo and what is nearby

The port of Cabo San Lucas is a major port of call for cruises to the Baja Peninsula, offering visitors access to some of the area’s most popular attractions.

Almost every major cruise line you can think of sails to Cabo, including Royal Caribbean International, Carnival Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Celebrity Cruises and more.

Cabo is a tender port, so if you’re traveling here by way of cruise ship you will have to take a tender to shore as there is no pier.

Sponsored Links



Nearby attractions include El Arco de Cabo San Lucas (the Arch), which is an iconic rock formation located off the coast; Land’s End, which is two miles offshore and offers amazing views; Lover’s Beach, which has calm waters perfect for swimming; as well as numerous bars and restaurants.

Other nearby activities include deep-sea fishing, whale watching, snorkeling, scuba diving, golfing, shopping, and sightseeing.

33 Things to do in Cabo San Lucas

So let’s dig in to find the best places to see and experience in Cabo!

Visit Lover’s Beach and the iconic arch at Land’s End

Visiting Lover’s Beach and the iconic arch at Land’s End in Cabo is a great way to enjoy the natural beauty of Cabo San Lucas. The beach itself is known for its crystal-clear waters, white sand beaches, and stunning rock formations that offer spectacular views of the Sea of Cortez. This is one of the best things to see and experience in Cabo in my opinion, and you won’t want to miss it.

From this beach, visitors can take a short walk to El Arco de Cabo San Lucas (or “The Arch”), a natural rock formation that marks the juncture between the Pacific Ocean and Gulf of California. At Land’s End, visitors can also find small coves such as Divorce Beach, which offers an amazing view of the ocean below. You will want to take a water taxi to get up close to the beautiful rock formations.

Some of the most popular beaches are right near this area with Playa del Amor and Playa del Divorcio being beach-lover hotspots. Just get there early if you want to enjoy the beaches without all the crowds. Lover’s Beach is calm and peaceful while Divorce Beach is on the Pacific side and has rougher waters –hence the name. But both are beautiful beaches and highly rated in Cabo.

Explore the natural beauty of the desert and mountains on an ATV or jeep tour

Cabo is an amazing destination for outdoor enthusiasts who want to explore the beauty of the desert and mountains. A great way to do this is by taking an ATV or jeep tour. These tours provide a thrilling off-road adventure through some of the most stunning scenery in Cabo, including breathtaking views of the mountains, canyons, and desert valleys.

The experienced guides will offer informative commentary about the local flora and fauna. You’ll also have plenty of opportunities to take photos and videos of your adventure. Plus, you can even stop at some popular attractions along the route such as El Arco de Cabo San Lucas or Santiago Beach.

Visit the historic town of San José del Cabo

About 20 miles from Cabo San Lucas is San José del Cabo, a historic town located on the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula. The town was founded in 1730 and has since become a popular tourist destination due to its rich cultural and historical heritage as well as its stunning natural beauty.

Sponsored Links



Visitors to San José del Cabo can explore the old colonial-style buildings, visit the nearby beaches, explore the many nearby natural parks, or take part in some of the area’s water activities such as fishing and kayaking. There are also plenty of restaurants, and shops to explore in San José del Cabo. You can spend the day in this unique town, and it’s one of the best options for those wanting to get away from the party-scene and enjoy a more relaxed vibe while soaking in the culture.

Visit Fox Canyon

Fox Canyon is a natural ravine located just outside of Cabo in the Baja Desert. The canyon is about a 10 minute drive from downtown Cabo and provides visitors with stunning views of the desert landscape.

The canyon walls are decorated with native cacti and other succulents, as well as wildflowers in full bloom during certain times of the year. Fox Canyon also has some shallow pools which are perfect for taking a dip on hot days. Visitors can also explore the canyon’s many hiking trails and rock formations at their own pace.

The canyon also offers a wide range of recreational activities, including camping, fishing, horseback riding, and bird watching. Visitors can also take advantage of the area’s picnic spots and breathtaking views.

Fox Canyon is an ideal spot for spending quality time with nature and enjoying some much-needed rest and relaxation.

Relax on the beaches of Medano Beach

If you’re going to visit one beach in Cabo make THIS the one. Medano Beach is located in the resort area. It is a popular beach destination for tourists and locals alike. It stretches along the coastline from the marina to El Arco, the famous rock formation at Land’s End. Relaxing on the beaches of Medano Beach in Cabo is an excellent way to spend your vacation.

The beach has great waves for swimming and body surfing, as well as plenty of soft white sand for sunbathing. There are plenty of restaurants and bars lining the beach, offering delicious Mexican cuisine to enjoy while you relax in the sun. You can also rent umbrellas and lounge chairs to make sure you stay comfortable while soaking up the rays. It’s the perfect beach day if you visit Medano Beach for a place to relax.

Snorkel or scuba dive in the Sea of Cortez

Snorkeling or scuba diving in Cabo is a great way to get up close and personal with the amazing marine life that inhabits this region. Snorkelers can explore the shallow reefs in the crystal clear waters of the Sea of Cortez, while scuba divers can enjoy diving depths of up to 120ft (36m).

Cabo is home to a variety of tropical fish, sea turtles, and even larger species such as manta rays and whale sharks. There are also several dive sites in Cabo that offer excellent coral and rock formations for exploration.

Dive in Cabo Pulmo

Diving in Cabo Pulmo is an amazing experience. The waters are crystal clear and the marine life is incredible. You can see schools of tropical fish, sea turtles, manta rays, dolphins, whales, and other amazing creatures. The coral reefs are incredibly beautiful and full of color and life.

The visibility underwater is usually excellent, making it a great place to take pictures or videos. Cabo Pulmo is also known for its abundance of healthy corals and is a great spot for novice divers to explore as well as expert divers looking to challenge themselves with cave dives and wall dives.

Surf at Costa Azul

The waves at Costa Azul are some of the best in Mexico, and the area is known for its unique surf culture. The beach is lined with restaurants and hotels, so you can easily find a place to stay and eat after your time in the water.

You’ll also find plenty of rental places offering boards, wetsuits, and other equipment if you don’t have your own. Overall, surfing at Costa Azul in Cabo is a wonderful experience that any level surfer should try on a Cabo vacation.

Swim with dolphins

The waters of the Sea of Cortez are known for their incredible clarity and abundance of sea life. This makes it the perfect place to swim with dolphins, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. During your session, you can interact with these intelligent creatures, watch them play and even get a chance to ride on their backs. The feeling of being so close to such majestic animals is truly magical and will leave you with lasting memories. Not only that, but swimming with dolphins in Cabo has been known to have therapeutic effects, calming nerves and improving moods.

Whether you’re looking for a thrilling adventure or just want to relax in the presence of dolphins, swimming with them in Cabo is an amazing experience that everyone should try at least once in their lifetime! A couple places you can swim with dolphins in Cabo are Cabo Adventures and Dolphin Discovery Los Cabos.

Take a sunset cruise or catamaran tour

You can take a leisurely sail around the bay and enjoy stunning views of the Sea of Cortez, Los Cabos Arch, Land’s End and more. These areas are just plain magical around sunset. And the proof will be in your photos. During your trip you may even be able to spot some dolphins or whales, depending on the season. On board you will find delicious food, drinks and live music to make your experience truly remarkable.

Fish for marlin and other big game fish

Yes, Cabo is a great location for sportfishing for marlin and other big game fish. The waters off the coast of Cabo San Lucas are home to marlin, yellowfin tuna, swordfish, mahi-mahi, wahoo and roosterfish.

There are numerous charter companies that offer full day or half day fishing trips with experienced captains and crew who can help you find the best spots for catching these fish. Some of the more popular species targeted in Cabo include marlin, sailfish, yellowfin tuna, dorado (mahi-mahi), wahoo and roosterfish.

Sponsored Links



Enjoy the nightlife in Cabo San Lucas

Cabo San Lucas is known for its vibrant nightlife. There are numerous restaurants that turn into lively entertainment venues after the sun goes down. The city also offers live music, including Latin bands and DJs who specialize in Latin music. Some of the most popular venues include Mango Deck, Giggling Marlin, Cabo Wabo Cantina, El Squid Roe, and Mandala. For those looking for a more relaxed atmosphere, there are plenty of laid-back beach bars with cool ocean breezes and beautiful views.

Golf at one of the many world-class golf courses

Cabo San Lucas is known for its world-class golf courses. There are several championship courses available to choose from, including Cabo del Sol, El Dorado Golf & Beach Club, and Puerto Los Cabos. These courses offer stunning views of the Sea of Cortez and breathtaking landscapes. For those looking for a more luxurious experience, there are several private clubs that offer exclusive access to their own signature courses.

Visit the Cabo Pulmo National Marine Park

The Cabo Pulmo National Marine Park is a protected area located off the coast of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula. Visitors can explore its diverse marine life, including coral reefs and tropical fish, as well as take part in activities such as snorkeling, scuba diving, kayaking and stand-up paddle boarding.

The park also has hiking trails and camping sites, making it an ideal destination for outdoor enthusiasts. It’s important to note that visitors should always practice responsible tourism when visiting the park; this includes respecting the environment and taking care to avoid disturbing wildlife.

Take a whale watching tour (in season)

Cabo is a popular destination to go whale watching. Cabo has some of the best whale watching opportunities in the world, with sightings of humpback whales, gray whales and even killer whales. In season from late December to April, whale watching tours offer breathtaking views of these majestic creatures as they migrate along the Baja California coastline.

Tours usually depart from Cabo San Lucas or La Paz and last between 3-5 hours. Depending on the tour operator you choose, you may be able to snorkel or kayak alongside the gentle giants. Some operators even provide hydrophones so that you can hear their songs.

Zip-line in the Sierra de la Laguna

Zip-lining in the Sierra de la Laguna is a popular recreational activity. There are several tour companies in Cabo that offer zip-lining tours, some of which include transportation from your hotel to the zip-line site. The tour typically includes equipment such as a harness, helmet and gloves, as well as safety instructions and guidance from experienced guides.

Most zip-lining tours last about two hours and traverse multiple lines for an exhilarating experience allowing you to soar high above the canyon floor, taking in stunning views of the surrounding desert landscape.

Take a glass-bottom boat tour

A glass-bottom boat tour in Cabo is a fun and unique way to experience the incredible natural beauty of the area. During a glass-bottom boat tour, guests will have the opportunity to view marine life such as fish, dolphins, sea turtles, and more from a safe and comfortable distance.

The glass-bottomed boats also provide an up close view of vibrant coral reefs and other underwater wonders that can only be seen from beneath the surface. Most tours last around 1.5 hours, making them perfect for those with limited time in Cabo.

Visit the Cabo San Lucas Marina

The Cabo San Lucas Marina is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Mexico. Located on the tip of the Baja California Peninsula, this marina is home to a variety of luxury resorts, restaurants, and shopping centers. The marina also offers a range of activities and attractions for visitors to enjoy during their stay.

Visitors can book a fishing charter or take part in whale watching tours. There are also several options for snorkeling and scuba diving available at the marina. For those looking for a more relaxed atmosphere, there are plenty of beach clubs located nearby that offer lounging areas and live music performances throughout the year.

One of the must-visit destinations at the Cabo San Lucas Marina is El Arco de Cabo San Lucas – an iconic rock formation which marks the end of the Baja California Peninsula. Visitors can take a boat tour around this unique area and spot various sea creatures such as whales, sea lions, dolphins, manta rays, and more.

The marina also features numerous restaurants offering traditional Mexican cuisine as well as international dishes. And if you’re looking for souvenirs or gifts to take home with you, there are many shops located near the marina that feature locally made handicrafts, jewelry, clothing items, and other unique items from around Mexico.

Horseback ride on the beach or in the mountains

Horseback riding on the beach or in the mountains in Cabo San Lucas is a popular activity for tourists. There are many companies that offer horseback riding tours and excursions. Most of the rides are along the beaches, with spectacular views of the Sea of Cortez and some even include a stop at one of the many beautiful bays and coves.

For those who prefer to ride in the hills and mountains, there are also guided mountain rides available. These usually include an ascent up to high elevations with breathtaking views of the ocean and desert below.

Enjoy a spa day at one of the many resorts

If you’re looking for a luxurious spa day in Cabo, then you should consider visiting one of the many high-end resorts located in the area. Many of these resorts offer a variety of spa treatments, from relaxing massages to rejuvenating facials.

Some resorts even have their own spa facilities, allowing you to enjoy a full spa experience without ever leaving the resort. Additionally, many hotels and resorts in Cabo also offer outdoor activities and excursions that can be combined with your spa day for an extra special experience. One website I recommend for booking resorts for a day on a cruise is resortforaday.com.

Visit the Cabo San Lucas Cultural Center

The Cabo San Lucas Cultural Center is a great place to learn about the culture and history of Mexico. The center offers many educational programs and activities such as art exhibitions, lectures, workshops, films, and concerts.

The center also houses a library with books on Mexican art, culture, history, and literature. Visitors can also explore the traditional cuisine of the area in its restaurant. Additionally, visitors can take part in guided tours of the city’s historical sites. The Cultural Center also provides a platform for local artists to showcase their work.

Take a cooking class to learn about Mexican cuisine

There are many cooking classes available in Cabo to help you learn more about Mexican cuisine. Some of the most popular classes include:

–Taste of Mexico Cooking Class: Learn how to prepare classic Mexican dishes such as tacos, salsas, and guacamole in this hands-on class.

–Mexican Street Food Cooking Class: Discover how to make delicious street food dishes like tacos al pastor, quesadillas, and churros.

–Mole Making Workshop: Master the art of making traditional mole sauce from scratch with this interactive workshop.

–Traditional Yucatan Cuisine Cooking Class: Learn how to make a variety of dishes from the Yucatán Peninsula including tamales, cochinita pibil, and panuchos.

Visit the Cabo San Lucas Museum

The Cabo San Lucas Museum is a great place to learn more about the history, culture and art of this popular Mexican resort town. The museum features a variety of permanent and temporary exhibits that showcase different aspects of the city’s history and culture.

Highlights include artifacts from the region’s original inhabitants, an archaeological exhibition featuring artifacts from ancient civilizations, a traditional Mexican market, a collection of religious artworks, and interactive displays about local customs and traditions. Visitors can also take part in educational workshops and participate in special events throughout the year.

Try your hand at parasailing or jet skiing

This is a great way to experience some of the most beautiful beaches and views in all of Mexico for those looking for things on the adventurous side. Parasailers can get up to 500 feet in the air, providing spectacular views of the beach and ocean below. Jet skis can be rented from many locations throughout Cabo, allowing riders to explore coves, bays and other areas along the coast. Both activities are a must-do for anyone visiting Cabo and wanting an exciting adventure.

Visit the San Lucas Wildlife Sanctuary

The San Lucas Wildlife Sanctuary is a wildlife refuge located in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. It was established in 1998 with the goal of protecting and conserving the unique wildlife species of the region.

The sanctuary covers more than 1,000 acres of land and is home to over 140 species of plants and animals, including several endangered species. Visitors can explore the sanctuary’s trails on foot or enjoy a guided tour by boat or all-terrain vehicles.

There are also opportunities to observe local wildlife, including dolphins, sea turtles, birds, and iguanas. The sanctuary offers educational programs for families and groups to learn more about the environment and conservation efforts in the area.

Go on a sunset camel ride

How often do you get to ride a camel while on vacation? A sunset camel ride in Cabo San Lucas is a unique experience for visitors of all ages. It’s also one of the fun things to do in the area. Most tours offer a scenic ride along the beach, with the chance to admire stunning views of the Pacific Ocean and get close to some of the area’s local wildlife.

Depending on your tour operator, you may also get to visit nearby sand dunes, take photos or even enjoy a glass of wine while watching the sun set over the horizon. Be sure to wear comfortable clothing, and bring sunscreen and water during your ride.

Visit the Mijares Square

Mijares Square, located in downtown San Jose del Cabo, is a popular tourist destination. Filled with culture and unique attractions, Mijares Square offers visitors a chance to explore the city’s rich history. From traditional Mexican restaurants to shopping boutiques, there’s something for everyone in this vibrant square.

During the day, visitors can explore the surrounding shops and eateries or take a leisurely stroll around the park-like setting that makes up Mijares Square. The streets are lined with colorful buildings, many of which are adorned with classic Mexican art pieces. For those looking for an educational experience, there are nearby galleries showcasing local artwork as well as historic monuments depicting different eras of Mexico’s past.

Visit the Our Lady of the Cape Church

The small town of Todos Santos, Mexico, is home to the centuries-old Our Lady of the Cape Church. Built in 1730 as a mission for the local Catholic community, it has been an important place of worship and gathering for generations. This beautiful and historic church is located in the center of town, surrounded by vibrant colors and fragrant flowers that brighten its walls.

Inside this humble structure lies a hidden gem of artistry, with hand-painted murals and ornate decorations on every surface. The main altar is made from intricately carved wood adorned with delicate statues representing various saints. Its stained glass windows provide a colorful backdrop to religious ceremonies throughout the year, including festivals honoring Our Lady of the Cape each October. You can also explore an outdoor patio where Mayan ruins are preserved near an old well that still supplies water to many area homes today.

Take a stroll down the Art Walk

The San Jose del Cabo Art Walk is an annual event that features the work of local and international artists. The Art Walk offers a great opportunity to explore the vibrant art scene of Mexico’s Baja peninsula. It includes live music, food stands, artist demonstrations, and a variety of interactive activities for all ages.

If you’re planning to attend the Art Walk, here are some tips for making the most out of your experience:

1. Plan ahead – The best way to make sure you don’t miss out on something special is to plan ahead! Look up participating artists and venues beforehand so you know where you want to go first. Also be sure to check out any special events or workshops that might be going on during the Art Walk as well.

2. Bring cash – Most vendors at the San Jose del Cabo Art Walk accept cash only so make sure you bring plenty! This also goes for any food stands or drinks you may want to purchase while there.

3. Wear comfortable shoes – You’ll likely be doing a lot of walking while at the Art Walk — obvious I know — so it’s important to wear comfortable shoes that won’t leave your feet sore by the end of the day.

4. Take your time – There’s no need to rush around trying to get from one place to another; take your time and really enjoy exploring all that this unique event has to offer! Talk with vendors and other visitors as much as possible and take lots of photos so you can cherish your memories later on down the road.

Explore the El Chileno Bay

El Chileno Bay is a beautiful and serene beach located in the heart of Cabo San Lucas. It’s an ideal spot for swimming, snorkeling, and kayaking, as well as sunbathing and watching amazing sunsets. El Chileno Bay is also home to some of the best scuba diving spots in the area, with coral reefs and a variety of vibrant tropical fish.

There are plenty of restaurants nearby that offer delicious local seafood dishes, so you can enjoy a meal while taking in the beauty of El Chileno Bay. And if you’re looking for something a bit more adventurous, you can take a boat tour or rent jet skis to explore further out into the bay.

Relax at Playa del Amor

Playa del Amor (Lover’s Beach) is located right in Cabo. It is a small beach that sits between two large rock formations at the tip of Baja California Peninsula. The sea around Playa del Amor is crystal clear and the water color ranges from deep blue to emerald green depending on the time of day.

The white sand beach has an array of cacti, palm trees and other exotic plants, making it a popular spot for swimming, snorkeling, kayaking and sunbathing. There are no amenities or services here so visitors must bring their own food, drinks and supplies. But the white sand and crystal blue waters make it the perfect place to escape and soak up the sun.

We mentioned earlier that this is right at Land’s End and you can visit Playa del Divorcio as well. Both are very popular beaches and can get crowded fast, but they are both well worth the visit.

Bungee Jump in Cabo

Bungee jumping in Cabo is a thrilling and exciting experience. There are several bungee jumping companies operating in the area, offering different heights from which to jump and varying levels of difficulty. Prices range from around $50 USD for a single jump to up to $100 USD for multiple jumps.

The height of a jump usually ranges from 30-50 meters (100-165 feet). Safety equipment such as shoulder straps, carabiners, and helmets are provided by the company and must be worn at all times. Bungee jumping in Cabo is a great way to enjoy an adrenaline rush while taking in stunning views of the ocean and surrounding desert landscape.

Take a day trip to Todos Santos

Todos Santos is a small town located on the Baja California Peninsula in Mexico, about 50 miles north of Cabo San Lucas. It is known for its vibrant cultural scene, stunning beaches and colonial architecture, making it a great destination for a day trip from Cabo.

Things to do in Todos Santos include:

1. Explore the colonial architecture – Take a walking tour of the town’s main square and admire the colorful buildings, churches, and plazas, including La Iglesia de Nuestra Senora del Pilar, an 18th-century church.

2. Visit La Paz – Located just 40 miles away from Todos Santos, La Paz is one of the largest cities on the peninsula and offers plenty of attractions to explore such as the Malecon boardwalk, whale watching tours and nearby beaches.

3. Go hiking – The surrounding desert terrain makes for some excellent hikes with amazing views over Todos Santos and the sea. Popular trails include Los Cerritos Beach Hike which takes you along secluded beaches before arriving at Los Cerritos Beach; and Pez Gordo Canyon Hike which leads you through cacti-filled landscapes to a hidden waterfall.

4. Enjoy beach time – Spend your day sunbathing on one of Todos Santos’ beautiful sandy beaches or take part in popular activities such as surfing or snorkeling off Playa Los Cerritos or Playa San Pedrito.

5. Check out local markets – A visit to Todos Santos wouldn’t be complete without checking out some of their bustling markets like El Mercado de Artesanias where you can pick up handcrafted souvenirs such as jewelry and pottery or sample delicious local cuisine at any one of their street food stalls.

FAQ on Cabo San Lucas

When is the best time of year to visit Cabo San Lucas?

The best time of year to visit Cabo San Lucas is typically from October to May, when temperatures are mild and the weather is dry. From June to September, high temperatures and humidity can make the area uncomfortable for visitors.

What are the best beaches in Cabo San Lucas?

1. Lover’s Beach

2. Santa Maria Bay

3. Chileno Beach

4. Medano Beach

5. Playa del Amor (Lands End)

6. Playa El Médano

7. Costa Azul Beach

8. Palmilla Beach

9. Playa Solmar

10. Playa Las Viudas

Can I take a water taxi in Cabo?

Yes, you can take a water taxi in Cabo. Water taxis are a popular way to get around the area and provide transportation to various beach clubs, restaurants, and other attractions. You can find water taxis at various locations along the marina and waterfront. In fact, a water taxi is one of the best ways to see the rock formations at Land’s End.

What currency should I bring with me in Cabo?

The currency in Cabo is the Mexican Peso. It is recommended to bring Mexican Pesos with you when visiting Cabo, since many establishments may not accept foreign currencies. You can also use credit cards and US dollars at most places.

What airport do I fly into to visit Cabo?

The main airport for Cabo is Del Cabo International Airport (SJD).

Is there Uber in Cabo San Lucas?

While Uber and Lyft is still very new to Cabo, there is some friction between the taxi drivers and Uber drivers. Taxis are plentiful and reliable in the city, but you will want to make sure of the price when you get in the car so you can get the best rates. Since Uber drivers are not licensed as traditional taxi drivers that are not technically legal, even though people still use them. To avoid any confusion or issues I recommend just using a taxi, renting a car, or hiring private transportation.

What’s the best area to stay in Cabo San Lucas?

The Marina area is generally considered the best area to stay in Cabo San Lucas. It has a great selection of hotels, restaurants, and nightlife all within walking distance. There’s also easy access to beaches and other attractions.

What are the best outdoor activities in Cabo San Lucas?

1. Snorkeling: With its diverse marine life and crystal clear waters, Cabo San Lucas is a great spot for snorkeling.

2. Scuba Diving: Experienced divers will love exploring the depths of the Sea of Cortez with its vibrant coral reefs and abundant sea life.

3. Whale Watching: Between December and April, Cabo is a prime spot to see migrating whales in their natural environment.

4. Kayaking/Stand Up Paddleboarding: Explore the coastline of Cabo San Lucas with either a kayak or stand up paddleboard (SUP).

5. Surfing: With its consistent waves, Cabo San Lucas is an ideal spot to catch some waves or learn how to surf for the first time.

6. Sport Fishing: Anglers can get out on the water and try their luck at catching marlin, tuna, wahoo, dorado and more!

7. Hiking: There are several trails in the area that provide stunning views of Cabo San Lucas’s beaches and bays from the top of nearby mountains and hillsides.

8. Horseback Riding on the Beach: Take in some stunning views while riding along one of Cabo’s beautiful beaches on horseback!