Cruise Line Expands Casinos with Non-Smoking Sections

A cruise line has expanded the casino on five different cruise ships and added a non-smoking section on three others.



Holland America Line has announced the expansion of the casinos on Pinnacle and Signature class cruise ships by adding more than 140 of the newest and most popular slot and video poker machines in the gaming industry.

The five cruise ships now with larger casinos are Rotterdam, Nieuw Statendam, Koningsdam, Eurodam and Nieuw Amsterdam. With the expansion, Holland America casinos are also featuring new on-demand slot tournaments, increasing gameplay for guests who love to gamble.



As part of the expanded casinos, Koningsdam, Nieuw Statendam, and Rotterdam now have separate non-smoking sections. The non-smoking section has replaced the art gallery that was located right next to the casino. The cruise ships will still have an art program, just not a dedicated art gallery.

“Casino play is a key part of their Holland America Line cruise vacation for many of our guests, and we were able to take advantage of some extra space on our Pinnacle Class ships to add more gaming machines,” said Daniel Materassi, senior vice president, Guest Commerce and Performance Analytics, Holland America Line. “The slots we’ve added are some of the newest in the industry, bringing exciting gameplay to our guests alongside the popular classic machines.”

Holland America Line casinos fleetwide feature exciting slots machines, video poker, and roulette, craps and poker tables. A new casino system allows guests to enjoy cashless wagering on slots, and have quick access to more information about their play, including seeing points earned and the ability to easily redeem any promotions or offers.

The new system also permits guests to take part in slot tournaments, prize drawings and floor-wide bonus events. Guests receive additional rewards based on casino play, including future cruise offers and discounts and beverages while playing.