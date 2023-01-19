Sponsored Links
Cruise Line Offering Cruises From $129, Kids Sail Free, and $200 in Spending Money

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
MSC Cruises
The world’s fastest growing cruise line, MSC Cruises, launched their latest cruise deals today that has cruises as low as $129 per person and up to $200 in spending money once you are on the ship.
MSC Seaside in Nassau, Bahamas

MSC Cruises sails from several homeports in the U.S. including Port Canaveral, New York City, and the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami. The cruise line is currently building the largest cruise terminal in the country in Miami. Just about all cruises from the U.S. visit the cruise line’s award winning private island in the Bahamas, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

This latest offer from MSC Cruises includes the following:

  • Cruises as low as $129 per person
  • Kids cruise free
  • Up to $200 in onboard credit to spend on the ship
  • Sale ends on January 25, 2023
  • Ask for “CRUISE AND ONBOARD CREDIT promotion when booking
  • View Prices on Cruises on MSC

The lead rate of $129 is for Category IB on select 3-night cruises on MSC Meraviglia. Offer is valid for U.S. residents only and on new bookings only.

Onboard Credit is as follows:

  • Cruises two to four nights – $25 per stateroom on Inside, Oceanview and Balcony; $50 per stateroom on Suites & MSC Yacht Club.
  • Cruises five to nine nights – $50 per stateroom on Inside, Oceanview and Balcony; $100 per stateroom on Suites & MSC Yacht Club.
  • Cruises 10 nights & longer – $100 per stateroom on Inside, Oceanview and Balcony; $200 per stateroom on Suites & MSC Yacht Club.

For complete terms and details of this latest sale from MSC Cruises, visit MSCCruisesUSA.com or contact your local travel agent.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
