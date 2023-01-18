Cruise Ships Named the Best Under 1,000 Passengers

200 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

A cruise line recently received an award for having the best cruise ship that carries 1,000 passengers or less.

SeaDream Yacht Club received the prestigious 2023 Grand Travel Award in the category “Best Cruise Ship Under 1,000 Passengers” for their two cruise ships, SeaDream I and SeaDream II.

Andreas Brynestad of SeaDream Yacht Club gave the following statement: “We’re honored to have won this prestigious award for “Best Cruise Ship Under 1,000 Passengers” as it is our mission to provide intimate yachting experiences for our guests. With our recent $10 million renovation of SeaDream I and SeaDream II, and our crew who provide highly attentive service to just 56 couples, we’re delighted to be voted the best of the best among Norway’s travel industry.”

Sponsored Links



The Grand Travel Award was established in 1995 and holds an annual prize-giving ceremony for the Norwegian travel trade. Voting is done by members of the travel and tourism industry.

SeaDream Yacht Club is a family owned cruise line that operates two 102 passenger cruise ships. The vessels offer a luxury small ship experience with plentiful open deck spaces and call on exclusive harbors and secluded ports around the world on seven to 15 night cruises.

View Prices on Cruises on SeaDream