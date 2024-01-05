Viking Offering $25 Deposits and Free Airfare on All Cruises

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Viking Cruises
Viking, one of the world’s leading river and ocean cruise lines, is offering a special “Discover More” sale this month on all of their cruises.

From now through January 31, 2024, Viking is offering discounted cruise fares, up to free airfare, and $25 deposits on all itineraries. This sale includes river, ocean, and expedition cruises.

Viking offers cruises to all seven continents and each year they visit more than 500 ports in 85 countries. Their ships spend more time in port than most cruise lines. This allows you to explore new destinations without being rushed. They also include one free shore excursion in every port of call.

Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking, gave the following statement: “For more than 26 years, we have invited curious travelers to explore the world in comfort. We focus on the destination, and we design travel experiences for the thinking person. This approach has always allowed our guests to discover more history, science and culture when they travel with us. As this new year begins, we look forward to welcoming returning guests back on board, as well as introducing new travelers to the Viking way of exploration.”

Viking’s Discover More sale is available to North American residents to both new and returning guests.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
