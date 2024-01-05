Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Hosting Taylor Swift Fan Cruise in June 2024

A Taylor Swift fan cruise will depart on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship this summer for a five night cruise to the Western Caribbean.

The Summer Era Cruise will take place on Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas and will depart from Galveston, Texas on June 15, 2024. The cruise is being hosted by Quality Travel and there are limited cabins left on this unique sailing.

Prices start at $863 per person for an interior cabin and go up to $1,426 per person for a balcony stateroom (based on double occupancy). The cruise will visit Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico and will also have two sea days.

The Summer Era Cruise is a fan sponsored event and since it’s not affiliated with Taylor Swift, she will not be on the cruise.

The group has reserved event space on the ship for specialty activities. Those booked with the group will enjoy Swiftie Surprises; Swiftie Sips, goody bags, trivia, bingo, theme nights, tours, karaoke, bracelet exchanges, dance parties, PJ party, prizes, door decorating contests etc.

Parker Landry, a co-host for the cruise, gave the following statement: “I’ve always adored Taylor. I mean how could you not? My goal is to spread her name and music by creating genuine, enjoyable activities that represent all her music stands for and the things she has done like the Eras tour. We won’t just have a dance party; each activity will be based on a piece of her work or music, like Mirrorball, Lover, or bracelet making. I will incorporate activities that genuinely represent Taylor’s kindness and heart. I’m extremely thankful that girls like me have a role model like Taylor to look up to, and I will carry on her culture and vibes throughout the cruise.”

For more information on this Taylor Swift fan cruise, you can visit their website here.