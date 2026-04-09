Lease Signed for New Cruise Ship Dock in Juneau, Alaska

A new cruise ship dock in Juneau, Alaska moved one step closer to reality this week when a lease was signed for the Áak’w Landing project.

The lease between Alaska’s Huna Totem Corporation and the City and Borough of Juneau was finalized paving the way for final design and construction for the new dock and waterfront destination.

The project builds on years of work with the community and is intended to improve how visitors move through downtown, ease congestion and create more space for local use and cultural activities.

Áak’w Landing is expected to help meet growing demand for berth space, with 95 large cruise ships projected to anchor in 2026 and additional capacity needed in the years ahead.

Given its location, this development significantly reduces vehicle congestion along Marine Park and South Franklin Street, while providing easy pedestrian access to downtown attractions and shops.

The dock will also be built with shore power capability that will help improve air quality when ships visit.

Russell Dick, president and CEO of Huna Totem Corporation, gave the following statement:

“Áak’w Landing is a meaningful investment in Juneau’s future. The project creates a welcoming space to share our culture and provides opportunities for local businesses, events, and community use, further revitalizing the downtown waterfront.”

“This project reflects many years of extensive community input and collaboration. As the project moves into its next phase, we remain committed to working closely with the community as we bring this unique development to life.”

As part of broader waterfront coordination efforts, Huna Totem Corporation worked closely with the U.S. Coast Guard to ensure dock alignment is compatible with the Coast Guard’s proposed pier.