A 125-Day Cruise Will Visit 60 Destinations in 19 Countries

Silversea, an ultra-luxury cruise line from Royal Caribbean Group, has announced a new 125-day cruise that will visit 60 destinations in 19 countries when it sets sail in 2029.

Silver Whisper will depart from San Diego on January 5, 2029 and the cruise will end in Singapore 125 days later. The cruise, A Pacific Awakening, will feature six signature events as the ship sails to Hawaii, Tahiti, Micronesia, Bali, Australia, Asia, New Zealand and more.

The ship will also stop at many lesser known Pacific destinations including Kalanggaman Island in the Philippines and Motu Tapu in French Polynesia.

It will also have 17 overnight port stops, giving guests proper time to explore many of the world’s most iconic locations.

The following is included in all cruise fares:

Business class airfare

Silver Shore Baggage Valet

Bon voyage reception

Overnight accommodation pre-embarkation

Shore excursion credit

$500 in onboard spending per guest

Exclusive World Events

Laundry service

Special commemorative gifts

Unlimited premium WiFi (2 devices per person)

Medical service

The cruise will be broken up into eight chapters that will provide a thoughtfully layered narrative of exploration for even the most well-traveled guests.

You can see a map of the epic entire journey below.

Signature Events offer rare access to extraordinary places and experiences. A few of the locations they will be offered are:

Honolulu, Hawaii

Tasmania

Kalanggaman Island, a private island experience

Tokyo, Japan

Dinner at Pattaya’s iconic Sanctuary of Truth

Bert Hernandez, president, Silversea, said the following about this newest world cruise:

“The depth and variety of experiences around which we have designed our World Cruise 2029, A Pacific Awakening, is what makes it such a special journey.

“With 17 overnights, new ports of call, and dozens of immersive experiences across the Pacific, our guests will enjoy iconic destinations alongside smaller, rarely visited ports. From a private evening at the ʻIolani Palace in Honolulu to an exclusive island celebration in the Philippines – these experiences deliver true access and a deep connection to the destination that is unique to Silversea.”