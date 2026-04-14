Royal Caribbean Just Officially Ditched The Bahamas Flag for a Second Ship

Every Royal Caribbean cruise ship sails under the flag of The Bahamas, but there are now two exceptions. In a major move for the company, a second ship, Navigator of the Seas, was just reflagged to fly under the Cyprus flag as of April 14, 2026.

It joins Spectrum of the Seas (which made the switch in 2023) as the only ships in the fleet to call the Mediterranean country of Cyprus their official “home” on paper.

But why would the cruise line bother making a change like this and what does it actually mean?

What Exactly is a “Flag State”?

Think of a ship’s flag like a car’s registration. Every ship in the world has to be officially registered in one country. It’s called its flag state.

Even though Royal Caribbean is based in Miami, they (like many other cruise lines) use “flags of convenience.”

This means they register ships in countries like The Bahamas or Cyprus because those nations have favorable shipping laws, lower costs, and simpler paperwork.

It might sound like a loophole, but it’s just good business that helps keep the cruise lines afloat.

Why the Switch to Cyprus?

While no official press release was put out by Royal Caribbean on this news just yet, Cyprus’s government announced the strategic cooperation today, mentioning “further strengthening of the cooperation”.

But if The Bahamas has worked for decades, why change now? It more than likely comes down to location and reputation.

The EU Advantage: Cyprus is a member of the European Union. By flagging the Navigator there, Royal Caribbean essentially gets an “EU Passport” for the ship. This makes it much easier to navigate European taxes and regulations, especially as the company does more business in the Mediterranean.

Cyprus is a member of the European Union. By flagging the Navigator there, Royal Caribbean essentially gets an “EU Passport” for the ship. This makes it much easier to navigate European taxes and regulations, especially as the company does more business in the Mediterranean. The “White List”: Not all flags are equal. Cyprus is considered a high-quality, reputable “white list” flag. It has top-tier safety standards, meaning it’s respected by port authorities worldwide.

Not all flags are equal. Cyprus is considered a high-quality, reputable “white list” flag. It has top-tier safety standards, meaning it’s respected by port authorities worldwide. A Permanent Home: This isn’t just a paper move. Royal Caribbean actually opened a permanent headquarters in Limassol, Cyprus back in 2023. By flagging their ships there, they are doubling down on their commitment to the island as their new European hub.

What Does This Mean for You?

For passengers on Navigator of the Seas, it doesn’t mean a whole lot. The 4,000-max capacity ship is currently sailing out of Los Angeles, California and will do so through October of this year.

In late 2026, the ship is scheduled to move to Singapore to offer shorter sailings around Asian ports in Phuket and Malaysia, before returning to California in May 2027. So no, there are no plans to move the ship to the Mediterranean.

It’s just now flagged in Cyprus, and that’s all the information we currently have.

The Big Picture

For Royal Caribbean, this is a strategic move, even if we don’t have all the details behind it. By moving ships to the Cyprus register, they are gaining a stronger foothold in Europe and a more diversified “portfolio” of flags.

According to Cyprus Mail,

“Deputy Shipping Minister Marina Hadjimanolis thanked Royal Caribbean Group chairman and chief executive Jason Liberty, along with president Michael Bayley, for the group’s continued trust.”

The Shipping Minister also said the move was a clear sign of the cruise line’s confidence in the country’s policies and it would help boost competition.