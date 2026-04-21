Carnival Cracks Down on Collapsible Wagons: What Families Need to Know

Carnival Cruise Line is tightening a policy on how cruisers carry their gear around private islands and elsewhere as collapsible wagons come into focus.

For cruising families, a beach day is made a lot easier when a collapsible wagon can carry all of the essentials.

On a private island or other port of call a family might carry everything from snorkel gear, sandcastle tools, sunscreen, towels, snacks, and whatever else that comes with spending a full day at the beach (especially with kids).

But apparently, some of these wagons were causing an issue and the cruise line wants to get ahead of it.

Carnival has just updated its policy on those popular collapsible wagons to make the rules clearer.

Yesterday (April 20) we noticed that a new line has been added to Carnival’s “ban list” page:

“Wagons must be collapsed during embarkation and debarkation and may not be used on board (where allowed, wagons may be used in ports other than Carnival’s private destinations).”

What the New Rule Actually Means

Wagons are still permitted on board Carnival ships, but with these restrictions and limitations:

They must be fully collapsed (folded flat) when you’re getting on or off the ship during embarkation, debarkation, or any port call.

They cannot be rolled or used anywhere on the ship, so no wheeling them through hallways, elevators, or public areas. This makes sense as they can clog up those spaces.

They can only be used in regular (non-private) ports if the ports allow. At Carnival’s private destinations, including Celebration Key, Half Moon Cay / RelaxAway at Half Moon Cay, Princess Cays, and Grand Turk, wagons are not allowed to be used.

The bigger news in this change is that these wagons are now banned at Carnival’s private islands and destinations.

More than likely, the change is driven by practical concerns. Rolling wagons through crowded hallways, elevators, and gangways can create tripping hazards and just cause human traffic jams that no one wants on a cruise.

For tendering ports these wagons can cause issues as well.

Practical Tips for Families

If you’re sailing with Carnival soon and were planning to bring a wagon:

Collapse it completely for boarding and any time you’re moving on/off the ship.

Store it in your cabin when not in use (don’t leave it in hallways).

For private island days, consider lighter alternatives like backpack coolers, rolling duffel bags with shoulder straps, or maybe a few small tote bags.

You can also use the ship-provided beach items or rent gear directly at the private destinations when available.

Carnival hasn’t issued a formal press release about this tweak. It’s the kind of quiet policy clarification they often make to the help section of their website.

If you’re booked on a 2026 sailing, it’s worth double-checking the latest version of their “Items that cannot be taken off the ship” page before you pack.

Cruise Fever is constantly checking the “prohibited items” page for multiple cruise lines. Often changes are made to these pages without fanfare or press releases, but it’s important for cruisers to know of any updates to the rules.

Recent Bans

Carnival has also made a few other quiet updates to its policies in recent months to improve safety and reduce disruptions. These include a full ship-wide ban on all Bluetooth, portable, and wireless speakers (which are now confiscated and returned at the end of the cruise), a ban on hanging clothes or towels over balcony railings, and restrictions on handheld “clack” fans in indoor dance or party areas.