New Cruise Ship Will Have the Most Exclusive Fine Dining Restaurant at Sea

When Oceania Cruises’ newest ship, Oceania Sonata, debuts in the summer of 2027, it will have the most exclusive fine dining restaurant at sea.

La Table par Maîtres Cuisiniers de France will debut on Oceania Sonata and it will be the only restaurant at sea launched with the prestigious approval of the Maîtres Cuisiniers de France.

Maîtres Cuisiniers de France is an internationally revered institution dedicated to preserving and advancing the heritage of French gastronomy.

The reservation-only dining experience will welcome just 18 guests and embrace classic French techniques and innovative pairings.

La Table will have a rotating menu that will showcase an array of meticulously crafted dishes, created in close collaboration with a selection of invited Master Chefs of France from across the globe. The dishes include:

Granny Smith apple and langoustine tartlets

Escargot‑stuffed Dover sole topped with rosace vegetables and a white wine sauce

Spider crab potato roll crowned with Sturia Oscietra caviar

Chefs Quaretti and Barale will continually refine and evolve the menu onboard the ship. This will ensure that it will always be an ever-changing celebration of French culinary excellence.

The philosophy of Oceania Cruises has always been to serve The Finest Cuisine at Sea and this new restaurant will continue with that legacy.

La Table will also host Oceania Cruises’ acclaimed Dom Pérignon Experience, featuring a six-course tasting menu paired with three exceptional Champagne vintages.

Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises, gave the following statement:

“At Oceania Cruises, our dedication to cuisine is rooted in continual refinement and respect for tradition, a philosophy mirrored by the storied Maîtres Cuisiniers de France organization. Through La Table, Chefs Quaretti and Barale bring this extraordinary and industry-leading collaboration to life. It will be a true celebration of culinary heritage, mastery and modern luxury, in ways which are both meaningful and unmistakably Oceania Cruises.”

Jean-Louis Dumonet, President of the USA and Canada delegation of the Maîtres Cuisiniers de France, added:

“La Table represents a natural evolution of the rich culinary tradition long associated with luxury ocean travel. Through our collaboration with Oceania Cruises and its culinary leaders Chefs Eric Barale and Alexis Quaretti, we’ve brought this heritage to life with authenticity, craftsmanship and deep respect for French gastronomy.

“La Table reflects our shared commitment to creating refined, memorable dining experiences where culinary artistry is central to the voyage.”