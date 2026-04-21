Legend of the Seas Heads Out to Sea for the First Time

Royal Caribbean’s next new cruise ship, Legend of the Seas, departed from the Meyer Turku shipyard and headed out to sea for the first time.

The cruise ship will spend the next 10 days on sea trials, the next major construction milestone for the newest Icon class ship from Royal Caribbean.

More than 2,000 engineers and specialists will put Legend of the Seas through a comprehensive series of technical tests to evaluate its systems. This includes from testing how the ship moves in the open water to pushing its engine performance to the limits and more.

The cruise ship will cover approximately 2,400 nautical miles before returning to the Meyer Turku shipyard in Turku, Finland for its final stages of construction.

Legend of the Seas will debut on July 4, 2026 and spend a few months sailing week-long cruises in Europe. In the fall, the ship will reposition to Florida for the winter 2026-2027 season.

Once in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Legend of the Seas will offer six- and eight-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean. All sailings from Florida will stop at Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.

Last week, Royal Caribbean added a new sailing from Florida on Legend of the Seas. This short three-night cruise will depart on November 8, 2026 and visit CocoCay. It will also have one sea day.