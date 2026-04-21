Life Jacket from the Titanic Just Sold for Almost $1 Million: Why It’s Worth So Much

Life jackets are meant to save lives. They are also sometimes used on cruise ships for candid photos. But this one just made auction history.

According to news reports, a canvas-and-cork life jacket worn by Titanic survivor Laura Mabel Francatelli shattered expectations on Saturday (April 18), selling for £670,000 at Henry Aldridge & Son in Devizes, Wiltshire.

That’s a staggering $906,000 in US dollars (or like 450 cruises).

It’s believed to be the only life jacket from an actual Titanic survivor ever to hit the auction block in the 114 years since the ship went down and 1,500 people died.

Before the auction even began, estimates put the life jacket more in the £250,000–£350,000 ballpark ($338,000–$473,000 USD). So, it’s safe to say that this life jacket might have saved someone’s retirement plan as well.

Francatelli, a 31-year-old first-class passenger and secretary to fashion designer Lady Lucy Duff Gordon, wore the vest before stepping into Lifeboat No. 1.

Once safely aboard the rescue ship Carpathia, she and other survivors signed it. This apparently added even more value to the piece, turning a simple flotation device into a signed piece of living history.

The jacket still shows its original details: 12 cork-filled pockets, shoulder rests, and side straps.

Yes, life jackets have come a long way since then, notably the “Here-I-am-orange” color that is absent from this pricey piece.

But a life jacket wasn’t the only piece from the Titanic that sold at this auction. A seat cushion from one of the Titanic’s lifeboats reached £390,000 (about $527,000 USD).

That cushion, with its White Star Line plaque, was won by the Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and Branson, Missouri, where it will go on public display.

By the way, that museum is pretty amazing and even if you’re not a history buff you will walk away impressed. At least, we were on our visits. We’ve been multiple times.

Auctioneer Andrew Aldridge said he was “ecstatic” with the results and that “it reflects the ongoing interest and passion for the story of the Titanic, and its passengers and crew”.

The Titanic and Cruise Fans

Some people think that cruisers are superstitious about even bringing up the tragedy that befell the Titanic. But the truth is that this horrible event actually helped bring sweeping changes in how ships operate.

Because of changes that came after the Titanic’s sinking, more lifeboats, better safety drills, international iceberg patrols, and stricter rules that protect every passenger sailing today were implemented.

While most of us would not be willing to part with almost $1 million for a life jacket from the Titanic, we can be glad that cruise ships are safer than ever because of that sad night.

And while a life jacket on a modern cruise ship probably costs about $100, its value can’t have a price tag if it’s ever really needed.

We’re just glad we don’t have to lug them down hallways before muster drills anymore on most major cruise lines. Gotta love those digital e-muster drills.