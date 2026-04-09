New Cruise Line Cuts Ship’s Capacity From 600 Down to 216

VidantaWorld Voyages is days away from making their debut at sea with a ship named ELEGANT. The cruise line cut the ship’s capacity by 65% from 600 passengers down to just 216 guests, giving guests more space than ever before.

ELEGANT is promising to be a luxurious ultra-yacht that’s designed for an unhurried experience. The ship will sail seven-night cruises in the Mediterranean with itineraries visiting the French Riviera, Spanish Coast, Azores & Portugal, Greek Islands and Adriatic Sea, and Italian Shores.

The ship will specialize in overnight stays and late night departures. This will allow guests to experience things they normally miss on a cruise. This includes things like enjoying seaside dinners after dark, evening promenades, live music, and nightlife.

The cruise line took a ship that accommodated over 600 guests and cut capacity down to just 216. The result is an ultra-yacht that offers expansive personal accommodations and larger, more numerous lounges to a reimagined dining approach without a traditional main dining room.

The design eliminates the lines, bottlenecks, and congestion typical of conventional cruise experiences, creating a sense of openness, flow, and ease across every deck.

The cruise experience on ELEGANT will be defined by the following:

Expansive, elegantly appointed suites and staterooms with residential proportions

Near 1:1 crew-to-guest service levels

Butler service in the ship’s top-tier accommodations

Magnificent deck space and generously scaled public areas

Exceptional openness and width throughout, eliminating congestion and crowding

Extended stays, late departures, and overnight calls in marquee Mediterranean ports

Tenders on demand, allowing guests to explore destinations freely and without rigid schedules

ELEGANT will offer a dedicated shore excursion portfolio that’s thoughtfully tailored in every port to cater to discerning guests. From iconic monuments and cultural traditions to the finest regional gastronomy, each experience is curated to reveal the very best of each destination.

The ship will have three destination driven restaurants, eight bar and lounge concepts, and casual cafes and snack venues.

Ivan Chavez, Executive Vice President of Grupo Vidanta, gave the following statement:

“From the beginning, our focus has been about redefining what luxury at sea could feel like. By dramatically reducing guest count, elevating service to near one-to-one levels, prioritizing space and building itineraries around longer stays and late departures, we’ve created a voyage that delivers the high-end experience and flexibility today’s luxury travelers are seeking.”

ELEGANT will sail in the Mediterranean from April 11 through October 2, 2026 and will return May through September 2027.