Cruise Line Adds New Cruises That Will Overnight in Every Port

Regent Seven Seas Cruises, one of the world’s most luxurious cruise lines, has announced six new cruises where the ship will overnight at every port of the voyage.

These six cruises will take place on four cruise ships in Asia and Europe in 2024 and 2025. They are Seven Seas Splendor, Seven Seas Explorer, Seven Seas Voyager and Seven Seas Navigator.

These Immersive Overnights will include extra evening shore excursions in Italy, Croatia, France, Greece, Germany, Finland, and other countries. They will be everything from a Michelin star dinner in Athens to a sunset wine tasting in a Tuscan villa.

“Regent’s history of innovation is what made us industry leaders in ultra-luxury cruising, and we continually strive to elevate the unrivaled Regent experience for our discerning and well-traveled guests,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Our Immersive Overnights collection featuring an overnight stay in every single port of call will change the way luxury travelers cruise. These extended overnight experiences will allow guests unparalleled immersion in a range of incredible global destinations from Incheon, South Korea; to Zadar, Croatia; to Stockholm, Sweden.”

The six cruises with an overnight in every port are:

Seven Seas Voyager: Adriatic Elegance Trieste, Italy to Athens (Piraeus), Greece, October 5, 2024 – 10 nights

Seven Seas Voyager: Majestic Mediterranean Istanbul, Turkey to Barcelona, Spain, October 27, 2024 – 10 nights

Seven Seas Navigator: Mediterranean Tapestry Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy to Barcelona, Spain, November 15, 2024 – 7 nights

Seven Seas Explorer: Blossoms, Towers and Temples Tokyo, Japan to Tokyo, Japan, March 5, 2025 – 14 nights

Seven Seas Splendor: Flair, Flavor and Culture Monte Carlo, Monaco to Athens (Piraeus), Greece, April 20, 2025 – 10 nights

Seven Seas Navigator: Enchantment in Northern Europe Copenhagen to Stockholm, June 27, 2025 – 10 nights

Many of these shore excursions will be complimentary as part of Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ unlimited shore excursion plan that is included in cruises.

All of these cruises are included in the cruise line’s Upgrade Your Horizon offer that includes a free two-category suite upgrade and low deposits.