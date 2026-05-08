Headlines Claim the CDC “Gutted” Cruise Inspections. The Data Shows They Surged 38%.

Did the CDC really stop doing cruise ship inspections? Did everyone just get fired while cruise ships were left to fend for themselves in terms of health and sanitation?

After seeing recent headlines (like the tragic Hantavirus outbreak on the MV Hondius and today’s news of over 115 people getting sick on Caribbean Princess) about outbreaks on cruise ships happening “due to little to no oversight”, I thought I would help bring some balance to this discussion.

Because contrary to some news reports, cruise ships are still being inspected, and at a faster rate than previously recorded.

I get it. We live in a headline-driven society. But while those headlines might get clicks, they aren’t always as transparent as you might think.

And yes, I am biased. After all, I love cruising and would live on a ship if I could get away with it. But after digging into the data on the CDC’s website and comparing notes, I see that not only are the headlines misleading, but the numbers are also actually going in the opposite direction.

So, it’s not just me talking here.

Maybe you’ve seen the viral claim: “The administration has gutted the CDC’s Vessel Sanitation Program, firing every full-time inspector responsible for investigating cruise ship outbreaks.”

Let’s dig into this a bit more.

The “Full-Time Inspector” Myth

The claim that the CDC “fired every full-time inspector” is a classic case of administrative changes being framed as a total shutdown.

In April 2025, the CDC did lay off its civilian staff within the Vessel Sanitation Program (VSP). However, the core of the program has always been run by U.S. Public Health Service (USPHS) commissioned officers.

About a dozen of these highly trained officers remain on staff, and they are the boots-on-the-ground inspectors, keeping these vessels in check.

And apparently, they are still getting the work done just as before.

The Numbers: A Surprising Surge

If the program were truly “gutted,” you would expect to see inspection numbers drop. I saw a lot of headlines last year making this exact claim.

Instead, we are seeing a record-breaking surge in activity:

2024: 197 ships inspected.

197 ships inspected. 2025: 273 ships inspected (a 38% increase).

273 ships inspected (a 38% increase). 2026 (So far): 53 ships inspected in just the first two months alone. Inspection reports can take several weeks to be posted on the CDC’s website.

The CDC isn’t just “coasting,” either. In March 2026, the agency actually tightened its standards, adding new mandatory monitoring for pathogens like Legionella.

They aren’t doing less. They are demanding more documentation and more accountability from cruise lines than before the layoffs.

Misreading the Outbreaks: Hondius vs. Caribbean Princess

It’s important to distinguish between what the CDC can and cannot control.

MV Hondius: This ship is making headlines for a rare Andes strain of Hantavirus that has resulted in three deaths. However, Hondius is a Dutch-owned vessel that departed from Argentina and traveled through remote islands. It never touched a U.S. port, meaning it isn’t under the CDC’s jurisdiction. Caribbean Princess: This current Norovirus outbreak was reported by the CDC on May 7, 2026. The reason we know about it so quickly is that the CDC’s VSP requires ships to report immediately once illness hits a 3% threshold.

The Program Pays for Itself

Another key point the headlines ignore: This program isn’t funded by your tax dollars.

The VSP is a user-fee-based system where cruise lines pay for their own oversight based on cruise ship size.

Current Inspection Fees:

Tier 1 (<30,000 GT): $8,073

$8,073 Tier 2 (30,001–110,000 GT): $16,146

$16,146 Tier 3 (110,001–180,000 GT): $32,292

$32,292 Tier 4 (>180,001 GT): $64,584

Because the cruise lines cover the costs of these unannounced checks, the program remains financially stable regardless of federal changes and budget cuts.

A Fair Look at the Risks

Now, to be totally transparent: it hasn’t been a perfect year. While inspections are up, norovirus cases rose 28% in 2025.

But there is a huge difference between “the program has challenges” and “the program is gone and it’s the wild west out on the high seas”.

Surprise inspections on kitchens, water systems, and pools are happening at a record pace.

The CDC is still catching violations, still issuing failing scores (Norwegian Dawn with an 84), and still protecting the public.

2026 has already seen 10 ships score a perfect 100, and the average inspection score for cruise ships in 2026 is over 96%.

Bottom Line

Health risks are always a possibility on a cruise ship, just as they are on land where more than 90% of norovirus cases take place. But at least these vessels have a system in place that requires strict reporting and cleaning protocols.

Check the CDC’s VSP website yourself. The “Green Sheet” scores are public, the inspectors are still making cruise ship crews nervous, and the data shows the program is doing its job.

If you think these standards sound intense, you should see how they compare to your favorite land-based vacation spots. I recently did a comparison review between cruise ships and hotel resorts, and the results might surprise you. Read the full comparison here.