Cruise Ship Will Be Reimagined for Longer Cruises

Oceania Cruises announced plans to take Oceania Nautica and reimagine the cruise ship for longer journeys. The ship will also be renamed Oceania Aurelia when it begins to sail under its new name in late 2027.

Oceania Aurelia will be the ideal home for longer, more immersive cruises. The ship will sail the cruise line’s 2028 and 2029 World Voyages as well as a series of Grand Voyages.

The transformation is part of Oceania’s OceaniaNEXT program, an initiative to continually enhance the guest experience.

The ship carries less than 500 guests and 400 officers and crew. This allows it to offer a true home at sea where travelers will find sophisticated, inviting spaces to relax, connect and unwind as they sail around the globe.

Luxurious suites with dedicated butler service will define the onboard experience. 179 of the cruise ship’s 238 accommodations are designed as spacious suites. Most of them exceed 300 square feet with some offering as much as to 1,000 square feet of space.

The collection of suites includes beautifully remastered Owner’s, Vista and Penthouse Suites, plus new additions: Oceania Suites, Horizon Suites as well as a selection of Oceanview and Inside Suites, offering an array of options.

Each accommodation is meticulously appointed with thoughtful amenities that create the feel of a private residence, designed for ultimate comfort during longer cruises.

Oceania Aurelia will keep with the cruise line’s commitment of serving The Finest Cuisine at Sea. The Grand Dining Room, Polo Grill, Toscana, Terrace Café, and Waves Grill will have menus that reflect the regions being visited on the cruise.

The new Founders Bar will also be added to the ship.

Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises, gave the following statement:

“Oceania Aurelia is our ultimate world explorer. She is designed specifically for guests who desire greater space, more suites and a deeper level of personalized care, particularly for extended journeys. Oceania Aurelia will be a smaller, more club-like ship that truly feels like a home at sea, providing travelers a deeper connection to the ports they visit.”