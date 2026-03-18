Holland America Line Adds New Itinerary, an 8-Day Asia Cruise

Holland America Line has added a new eight-day roundtrip cruise from Singapore that will depart on November 27, 2027.

This new itinerary from Holland America will offer guests a shorter option to explore Asia compared to the cruise line’s normal 14 -day cruises in the region.

The cruise will take place on Noordam and is designed for guests who want to explore Southeast Asia’s culture, food and standout destinations in a well‑paced week.

Highlights of the cruise include the following:

Late-night departure from Singapore

36 hour, overnight visit to Port Klang (Kuala Lumpur)

George Town (Penang), a UNESCO World Heritage Site rich in history and culture

Island escape of Porto Malai

Visit to Phuket, Thailand

Beyond Kuala Lumpur, the cruise will visit George Town, Malaysia, a UNESCO‑recognized city known for its history and food culture, Porto Malai in Langkawi, which offers a more relaxed island feel, and Phuket, Thailand, one of the region’s most popular and visually striking destinations.

Together, the ports offer a well‑rounded look at Southeast Asia’s cities, islands and cultural heritage.

The cruise can also be paired with a 14-day Far East Discovery cruise that visits the Malacca straits, the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea.

Paul Grigsby, vice president of deployment and revenue planning for Holland America Line, said the following:

“What I love about this itinerary is the contrast you get in just eight days. You feel the energy and city vibe of Kuala Lumpur, especially with the overnight, and then you balance that with access to some of the world’s most beautiful beaches in places like Phuket. It gives guests a great introduction to Southeast Asia without feeling rushed or overwhelming.”