Windstar Cruises Sending New Ship to Alaska and Japan

Windstar Cruises, a premium small ship cruise line, has announced that their new ship, Star Seeker, will sail to Alaska and Japan when it enters service in 2026.

Windstar Cruises has not sailed to Alaska and Japan since they moved Star Breeze to sail year-round in Tahiti.

When Star Seeker debuts, it will sail seven, 10, and 11 day cruises in Alaska. Cruisers will also be able to combine these sailings with land tours to Denali.

The cruise line will employ expedition leaders to lead its Signature Expeditions as it did on previous cruises to Alaska.

Guests will be able to book close-up adventures in Alaska that will be lead by an expert guide. These small groups will enjoy hiking, kayaking and skiff expeditions to remote wilderness areas like the Misty Fjords.

After the Alaska season is over, the cruise ship will head to Japan and sail 10 day Grand Japan cruises between Tokyo and Osaka.

These newly announced cruises will open for bookings in early August 2024.

Windstar Cruises’ President, Christopher Prelog, said the following about the cruise line’s return to Alaska and Japan:

“We are really happy to be able to bring back Alaska and Japan for our guests. We know these are popular destinations, and we have many people asking us to return there. We can’t keep this secret any longer.”

Star Seeker is the first of two new ships for Windstar Cruises. They will each have 112 suites and carry up to 224 guests.

The cruise line is expected to take delivery of Star Seeker in December 2025 and Star Explorer in December 2026.

Windstar Cruises is a boutique cruise line with a fleet of six ships. These all-suite ships carry a maximum of 342 guests to offer an unrivaled intimate experience. The cruise line offers cruises all around the world including the Caribbean, Europe, South America, Costa Rica, the Panama Canal and the South Pacific.