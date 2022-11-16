Fastest Growing Cruise Line Adds Another New Ship Headed for Miami

MSC Cruises, the world’s fastest growing cruise line, has added another new cruise ship to their fleet when they took delivery of their latest flagship, MSC Seascape.



MSC Seascape will be christened in New York City in early December before heading to her home at the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami. Once in Miami, the cruise ship will offer week long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Eastern Caribbean: Calling at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve and Nassau in The Bahamas, San Juan in Puerto Rico, and Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic

Calling at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve and Nassau in The Bahamas, San Juan in Puerto Rico, and Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic Western Caribbean: Calling at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, Cozumel in Mexico, George Town in the Cayman Islands and Ocho Rios in Jamaica

Calling at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, Cozumel in Mexico, George Town in the Cayman Islands and Ocho Rios in Jamaica View Prices on Cruises on MSC Seascape

The cruise ship, has a long list of fantastic features and a vast amount of outdoor space that is particularly well-suited for the region’s warm and sunny weather. MSC Seascape will be the second Seaside EVO class ship to enter MSC Cruises’ fleet, and the fourth in the cruise line’s highly innovative Seaside class, which has been redefining guests’ expectations for Caribbean cruising since MSC Seaside first launched in Miami in 2017.

Technologically advanced onboard entertainment options include the new ROBOTRON – a thrilling amusement ride that offers the breath-taking thrill of a rollercoaster at sea combined with a personalised DJ music experience.

Sponsored Links



The ship will have awe-inspiring entertainment, with six fantastical new productions and 98 hours of exclusive onboard entertainment featuring interactive elements.

MSC Seascape has 2,270 cabins, featuring 12 different kinds of suites and staterooms with balconies (including the iconic aft suites featured on all Seaside class ships).

There are also 11 dining venues, 19 bars and lounges, with many options for ‘Al Fresco’ dining and drinking.

The ship has six swimming pools, including a stunning aft infinity pool with incredible ocean views.

The ship also features the latest environmental technologies which include selective catalytic reduction systems on each of the four Wartsila 14V 46F engines to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by up to 90 percent by converting the gas into harmless nitrogen and water. MSC Seascape’s hybrid exhaust gas cleaning system will remove 98 percent of Sulphur Oxide from its emissions.