Cruise Line Adds New Refer a Friend Program

Cruise Line Adds New Refer a Friend Program

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Holland America Line
A cruise line has added a new refer a friend program that will reward you for referring your friends to go on a cruise.

Holland America Line’s “Refer a Friend” program is now up and running. When you refer a friend, they will receive $50 per person in onboard credit when they take their cruise.  In return, you will receive a $50 Future Cruise Credit that you can use towards a future cruise on a Holland America Line cruise ship.

“Holland America Line has one of the highest repeat guest rates in the industry, but there is a still an untapped segment of the market who have never cruised,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief operating officer for Holland America Line. “The best brand ambassadors are our Mariners who know our brand and know who would love to take a Holland America Line cruise for the first time. Our Refer a Friend program allows us to reach new cruisers while rewarding our loyal guests at the same time.”

Past guests must have a Mariner ID to be eligible for the Refer a Friend program. Every person who cruises with Holland America Line automatically is enrolled in the Mariner Society loyalty program.

The referred friend can use their Onboard Credit for a variety of amenities, including specialty dining, spa services, shore excursions, gift shop purchases and more to travel with the full Holland America Line experience.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
