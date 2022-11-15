U.S. News Ranks Best Cruise Lines for 2023

U.S. News & World Report ranked 17 different cruise lines and ranked everything from the best cruise lines for the money to the best cruise lines in the Caribbean.



The 2023 rankings highlight 17 cruise lines to help every type of traveler find the best cruise that’s right for them. For the first time, Virgin Voyages takes the No. 1 spot in the Best Cruise Lines for the Money ranking, offering the best value among cruise lines.

U.S. News considered the overall cruise line quality and average base fare per night, as well as extra benefits such as free gratuities, Wi-Fi access and all-inclusive package options.

Carnival Cruise Line, known for its budget-friendly fares and frequent sales, and Celebrity Cruises, which offers a more upscale experience at reasonable rates, rank No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.

Complete rankings for 2023 can be seen here.

Best Cruise Lines for the Money

Virgin Voyages (View Prices) Carnival Cruise Line (View Prices) Celebrity Cruises (View Prices)

Best Cruise Lines for Families

Disney Cruise Line (View Prices) Royal Caribbean (View Prices) Carnival Cruise Line (View Prices)

Best Cruise Lines for Couples

Viking Ocean Cruises (View Prices) Seabourn Cruise Line (View Prices) Azamara (View Prices)

Best Luxury Cruise Lines

Viking Ocean Cruises (View Prices) Seabourn Cruise Line (View Prices) Regent Seven Seas Cruises (View Prices)

Best Cruise Lines in the Caribbean

Disney Cruise Line (View Prices) Virgin Voyages (View Prices) Celebrity Cruises (View Prices)

Best Cruise Lines in the Mediterranean

Viking Ocean Cruises (View Prices) Seabourn Cruise Line (View Prices) Azamara (View Prices)

U.S. News & World Report used a combination of factors for the 2023 rankings with three main components. Their editor’s opinions factored in 30%, traveler ratings on CruiseLine.com factored in 50%, and the ship’s health rating from the CDC comprised the remaining 20%.

After more than two years of sailing restrictions and limited voyage options due to the coronavirus pandemic, cruisers and cruise lines are excited to be on the seas again,” said Nicola Wood, senior travel editor at U.S. News.

“The Best Cruise Lines rankings evaluate a variety of cruise types, making it easy for travelers to find the best options that fit their budgets, cruising styles and desired destinations.”