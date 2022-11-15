Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsU.S. News Ranks Best Cruise Lines for 2023

U.S. News Ranks Best Cruise Lines for 2023

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

U.S. News & World Report ranked 17 different cruise lines and ranked everything from the best cruise lines for the money to the best cruise lines in the Caribbean.

The 2023 rankings highlight 17 cruise lines to help every type of traveler find the best cruise that’s right for them. For the first time, Virgin Voyages takes the No. 1 spot in the Best Cruise Lines for the Money ranking, offering the best value among cruise lines.

U.S. News considered the overall cruise line quality and average base fare per night, as well as extra benefits such as free gratuities, Wi-Fi access and all-inclusive package options.

Carnival Cruise Line, known for its budget-friendly fares and frequent sales, and Celebrity Cruises, which offers a more upscale experience at reasonable rates, rank No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.

Sponsored Links

Complete rankings for 2023 can be seen here.

Best Cruise Lines for the Money

  1. Virgin Voyages (View Prices)
  2. Carnival Cruise Line (View Prices)
  3. Celebrity Cruises (View Prices)

Best Cruise Lines for Families

  1. Disney Cruise Line (View Prices)
  2. Royal Caribbean (View Prices)
  3. Carnival Cruise Line (View Prices)

Best Cruise Lines for Couples

  1. Viking Ocean Cruises (View Prices)
  2. Seabourn Cruise Line (View Prices)
  3. Azamara (View Prices)

Best Luxury Cruise Lines

  1. Viking Ocean Cruises (View Prices)
  2. Seabourn Cruise Line (View Prices)
  3. Regent Seven Seas Cruises (View Prices)

Best Cruise Lines in the Caribbean

  1. Disney Cruise Line (View Prices)
  2. Virgin Voyages (View Prices)
  3. Celebrity Cruises (View Prices)

Best Cruise Lines in the Mediterranean

  1. Viking Ocean Cruises (View Prices)
  2. Seabourn Cruise Line (View Prices)
  3. Azamara (View Prices)

U.S. News & World Report used a combination of factors for the 2023 rankings with three main components.  Their editor’s opinions factored in 30%, traveler ratings on CruiseLine.com factored in 50%, and the ship’s health rating from the CDC comprised the remaining 20%.

After more than two years of sailing restrictions and limited voyage options due to the coronavirus pandemic, cruisers and cruise lines are excited to be on the seas again,” said Nicola Wood, senior travel editor at U.S. News.

“The Best Cruise Lines rankings evaluate a variety of cruise types, making it easy for travelers to find the best options that fit their budgets, cruising styles and desired destinations.”

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise NewsU.S. News Ranks Best Cruise Lines for 2023
Previous article
Carnival Cruise Line Doubling Cruises at East Coast Port
Next article
Cruise Line Adds New Refer a Friend Program

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,001FollowersFollow
7,473FollowersFollow
59,200SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2022, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share