Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsRoyal CaribbeanRoyal Caribbean Reveals Star of the Seas, 2nd Icon Class Cruise Ship

Royal Caribbean Reveals Star of the Seas, 2nd Icon Class Cruise Ship

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Royal Caribbean
57 Shares
Share57
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

The world’s largest cruise line is growing. Royal Caribbean has announced that the name of their second Icon class cruise ship debuting in 2025 will be called Star of the Seas.

Star of the Seas will debut in the summer of 2025 and will be the cruise line’s third ship powered by LNG. The ship is currently under construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Star of the Seas will many of the features that Icon of the Seas will debut with in early 2024. This includes a beach/resort retreat and a theme park adventure on the top deck.  The ship will also have yet to be announced new features for Royal Caribbean.

Sponsored Links

Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International, gave the following statement about this new cruise ship, “The idea of combining the best of every type of vacation into one ultimate adventure has created more excitement than ever anticipated, and Star of the Seas will be the next bold answer to the record-breaking consumer demand we’ve seen for nearly a year and counting with Icon of the Seas.”

Star of the Seas will have many industry leading environmental programs on board that include shore power, waste heat recovery systems, and will use the cleanest burning marine fuel available. It is promising to be Royal Caribbean’s most sustainable cruise ship.

Icon class cruise ships are the largest in the world at more than 250,000 gross tons in size. While the cruise line did not state whether Star of the Seas will be larger than Icon of the Seas, Royal Caribbean has traditionally made each ship in its class slightly larger than the previous.

Royal Caribbean will announce more details on Star of the Seas at a later date. Cruise Fever will have all of these details when they are announced. This includes itineraries and homeport for the ship.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsRoyal CaribbeanRoyal Caribbean Reveals Star of the Seas, 2nd Icon Class Cruise Ship
Previous article
Ritz-Carlton’s Second Yacht Touches Water for the First Time
Next article
Carnival Cruise Line Opens More Cruises on the West Coast for Bookings

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,521FollowersFollow
10,081FollowersFollow
61,900SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

57 Shares
Share57
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share