Royal Caribbean Reveals Star of the Seas, 2nd Icon Class Cruise Ship

The world’s largest cruise line is growing. Royal Caribbean has announced that the name of their second Icon class cruise ship debuting in 2025 will be called Star of the Seas.

Star of the Seas will debut in the summer of 2025 and will be the cruise line’s third ship powered by LNG. The ship is currently under construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland.

Star of the Seas will many of the features that Icon of the Seas will debut with in early 2024. This includes a beach/resort retreat and a theme park adventure on the top deck. The ship will also have yet to be announced new features for Royal Caribbean.

Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International, gave the following statement about this new cruise ship, “The idea of combining the best of every type of vacation into one ultimate adventure has created more excitement than ever anticipated, and Star of the Seas will be the next bold answer to the record-breaking consumer demand we’ve seen for nearly a year and counting with Icon of the Seas.”

Star of the Seas will have many industry leading environmental programs on board that include shore power, waste heat recovery systems, and will use the cleanest burning marine fuel available. It is promising to be Royal Caribbean’s most sustainable cruise ship.

Icon class cruise ships are the largest in the world at more than 250,000 gross tons in size. While the cruise line did not state whether Star of the Seas will be larger than Icon of the Seas, Royal Caribbean has traditionally made each ship in its class slightly larger than the previous.

Royal Caribbean will announce more details on Star of the Seas at a later date. Cruise Fever will have all of these details when they are announced. This includes itineraries and homeport for the ship.