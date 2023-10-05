Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line Opens More Cruises on the West Coast for Bookings

Carnival Cruise Line Opens More Cruises on the West Coast for Bookings

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Carnival Cruise Line
31 Shares
Share31
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Carnival Cruise Line has opened more cruises from the West Coast for bookings that include sailings on three ships from May 2025 through April 2026.
Carnival Panorama cruise ship

The three cruise ships, Carnival Panorama, Carnival Firenze, and Carnival Radiance, will homeport in Long Beach, California offering a wide variety of cruises to the Mexican Riviera.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Carnival Firenze will sail four and five night cruises to Mexico from Long Beach. The four night cruises will visit Catalina Island and Ensenada while the five night cruises will visit Cabo and Ensenada. These cruises are now open for sale between the spring and fall months of 2025.

Carnival Panorama will sail six and eight night cruises departing on Saturdays and Sunday. The six day cruises will visit Ensenada and spend two days in Cabo. The eight night sailings will stop in Cabo, La Paz, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta. These cruises will kick off in the spring of 2025 and run through early 2026. They are now open for bookings.

Sponsored Links

Carnival Radiance will sail shorter three and four night cruises from Long Beach from the spring of 2025 until the fall.  The three day weekend cruises will visit Ensenada while the four night Monday to Friday sailings will add a stop in Catalina Island.

“Long Beach is one of our top homeports, and now with the upcoming addition of Carnival Firenze, joining Carnival Panorama and Carnival Radiance in Long Beach, we’re able to further diversify our offering, welcome more guests aboard and give them more options from the West Coast,” said Fred Stein, Carnival’s vice president of revenue planning and deployment.

Carnival Cruise Line is planning on opening more 2025-2026 cruises for bookings in the near future.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line Opens More Cruises on the West Coast for Bookings
Previous article
Royal Caribbean Reveals Star of the Seas, 2nd Icon Class Cruise Ship

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,521FollowersFollow
10,081FollowersFollow
61,900SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

31 Shares
Share31
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share