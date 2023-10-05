Carnival Cruise Line Opens More Cruises on the West Coast for Bookings

31 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Carnival Cruise Line has opened more cruises from the West Coast for bookings that include sailings on three ships from May 2025 through April 2026.



The three cruise ships, Carnival Panorama, Carnival Firenze, and Carnival Radiance, will homeport in Long Beach, California offering a wide variety of cruises to the Mexican Riviera.

Carnival Firenze will sail four and five night cruises to Mexico from Long Beach. The four night cruises will visit Catalina Island and Ensenada while the five night cruises will visit Cabo and Ensenada. These cruises are now open for sale between the spring and fall months of 2025.

Carnival Panorama will sail six and eight night cruises departing on Saturdays and Sunday. The six day cruises will visit Ensenada and spend two days in Cabo. The eight night sailings will stop in Cabo, La Paz, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta. These cruises will kick off in the spring of 2025 and run through early 2026. They are now open for bookings.

Carnival Radiance will sail shorter three and four night cruises from Long Beach from the spring of 2025 until the fall. The three day weekend cruises will visit Ensenada while the four night Monday to Friday sailings will add a stop in Catalina Island.

“Long Beach is one of our top homeports, and now with the upcoming addition of Carnival Firenze, joining Carnival Panorama and Carnival Radiance in Long Beach, we’re able to further diversify our offering, welcome more guests aboard and give them more options from the West Coast,” said Fred Stein, Carnival’s vice president of revenue planning and deployment.

Carnival Cruise Line is planning on opening more 2025-2026 cruises for bookings in the near future.