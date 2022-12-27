7 Hottest New Cruise Ships Debuting in 2023

Cruise lines are set to welcome close to 20 new ocean cruise ships into their fleet in 2023. From the mainstream cruise lines Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line to luxury lines like Regent, here are the seven hottest new cruise ships that will enter service in 2023. In addition to the ship, a new cruise line will also debut next year.

Carnival Jubilee

Carnival Jubilee will be Carnival Cruise Line’s third and final Excel class cruise ship. The cruise ship will share many of the same features guests love on Mardi Gras – including the award-winning BOLT, the first cruise ship roller coaster.

Carnival Jubilee will also feature unique experiences and signature venues of her own, with more details that will be announced as the ship gets closer to completion.

Carnival Jubilee will begin sailing from Galveston in December 2023 and will offer week long Western Caribbean cruise vacations with stops in Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico, as well as Mahogany Bay (Isla Roatan), Honduras.

Seven Seas Grandeur

The finest luxury cruise ship debuting next year will be Regent’s Seven Seas Grandeur. The ship will have 15 different categories of suites, from the one-of-a-kind Regent Suite – with a reimagined space “The Parlor” – to the spacious Veranda Suite.

Seven Seas Grandeur will host only 732 guests and have a gross tonnage of 55,500, providing among the highest space ratios and staff-to-guest ratios in the industry, along with the highest standards of service from ultra luxury cruise line Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Seven Seas Grandeur will begin her inaugural season in November 2023, offering 17 cruises in the Caribbean and the Mediterranean, plus two transatlantic crossings, all ranging from seven to 16 nights in length.

Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas

While Icon of the Seas will not debut in 2024, the cruise ship will be completed and delivered to Royal Caribbean in 2023.

Icon of the Seas will be the largest cruise ship in the world and the first of the cruise line’s new Icon class. The cruise ship is promising to offer the best family vacation in the world.

The new cruise ship features an all-encompassing lineup of firsts and next-level favorites across eight neighborhoods, making it the perfect getaway for adults and parents, kids and grandparents alike.

Between the adrenaline-pumping thrills at the new Thrill Island and unrivaled ways to chill at neighborhoods like the new Chill Island and the luxurious four-level Suite Neighborhood, there will be something for everyone from families to friends.

Icon of the Seas will sail year-round, 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami. Each cruise will visit the cruise line’s top-rated private island in the Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, and a mix of destinations like Cozumel, Mexico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and Basseterre, St. Kitts.

Resilient Lady

Adults only cruise line Virgin Voyages will be adding a third cruise ship to their fleet in 2023, Resilient Lady. The ship will be similar to its sister ships and every restaurant, gratuities, WiFi, and basic beverages will be included in cruise fares.

Resilient Lady will debut in May offering week long cruises in Europe from Piraeus (Athens), Greece.

Celebrity Ascent

The fourth cruise ship in Celebrity’s Edge class, Celebrity Ascent will be 17 decks tall and 20 meters longer than the original Celebrity Edge. The cruise ship will also feature more space and more luxury onboard than previous ships in the class.

Celebrity Ascent will debut in Fort Lauderdale’s Port Everglades on December 3, 2023 for her inaugural Caribbean season of alternating 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises.

Norwegian Viva

Norwegian Viva will be the second Prima class cruise ship from Norwegian Cruise Line. The ship will debut in late summer and offer a series of cruises in the Mediterranean. In the fall, the ship will reposition to San Juan, Puerto Rico and offer cruises to the Southern Caribbean.

Norwegian Viva will feature expansive staterooms, elevated specialty dining restaurants including Palomar and Nama, and the return of experiences like The Rush and The Drop, the fastest free-fall drop dry slides at sea, and the three-level Viva Speedway.

Explora I

Explora I will the first luxury cruise ship in a new cruise line from MSC Group, Explora Journeys. The ship will be 63,900 gross tons in size and have a guest to crew ratio of 1.25 to 1.

The cruise ship will feature 461 ocean front suites and have private terraces that are among the largest in the industry. Each suite will be created with simplicity and comfort as the focus and presents unrivalled space and privacy to offer a real “Home at Sea”.

Elevating the suites to a luxurious home, each “Home at Sea” comprises a walk-in wardrobe with a seated vanity area and features a Dyson Supersonic hairdryer, heated floors in the bathrooms, personal binoculars, wireless bed-side charging, a personal mini-bar replenished according to the guests’ preferences, espresso machine with bio-degradable pods, a kettle and teapot, and a complimentary personal refillable water bottle for each guest.

Explora I will make its debut with a 15-night inaugural journey to Northern Europe with calls to 12 ports in four countries under the title, “A Maiden Journey into Epic Fjords and the Arctic Circle”.