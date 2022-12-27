Princess Cruises Brings Back Best Sale Ever

Princess Cruises has brought back their ‘Best Sale Ever’ that has up to 35% off cruise fares and up to $950 in value when cruising on one of their cruise ships.



Princess Cruises is offering up to 35% off cruise fares and up to $150 in spending money once you board the ship. Also, you can reserve your cruise for just $100 per person since the cruise line has also reduced cruise deposits.

In addition to the above savings, you can add in Princess Plus and receive over $950 in value on your cruise. Princess Plus includes a free drinks, WiFi, and gratuities.

View Prices on Cruises on Princess

Up to $150 Onboard Spending Money per person is applicable to all guests (up to 4) in a stateroom and varies based on stateroom type. Onboard Spending Money is awarded as a credit (“Credit”) that is applied to the guest’s folio and is awarded in the currency corresponding to the ship’s onboard currency.

Sponsored Links



Interior and oceanview staterooms receive $50 per guest, balcony staterooms receive $100 per guest, and mini-suite and above staterooms receive $150 per guest.

$100 Deposits applies to full, standard deposits only. Offer is valid on new bookings made between December 14, 2022 and March 1, 2023.

For complete terms and details of this sale from Princess Cruises, contact your local travel professional or visit Princess.com.