Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsPrincess CruisesPrincess Cruises Brings Back Best Sale Ever

Princess Cruises Brings Back Best Sale Ever

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsPrincess Cruises
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Princess Cruises has brought back their ‘Best Sale Ever’ that has up to 35% off cruise fares and up to $950 in value when cruising on one of their cruise ships.

Princess Cruises is offering up to 35% off cruise fares and up to $150 in spending money once you board the ship. Also, you can reserve your cruise for just $100 per person since the cruise line has also reduced cruise deposits.

In addition to the above savings, you can add in Princess Plus and receive over $950 in value on your cruise.  Princess Plus includes a free drinks, WiFi, and gratuities.

View Prices on Cruises on Princess

Up to $150 Onboard Spending Money per person is applicable to all guests (up to 4) in a stateroom and varies based on stateroom type. Onboard Spending Money is awarded as a credit (“Credit”) that is applied to the guest’s folio and is awarded in the currency corresponding to the ship’s onboard currency.

Sponsored Links

Interior and oceanview staterooms receive $50 per guest, balcony staterooms receive $100 per guest, and mini-suite and above staterooms receive $150 per guest.

$100 Deposits applies to full, standard deposits only. Offer is valid on new bookings made between December 14, 2022 and March 1, 2023.

For complete terms and details of this sale from Princess Cruises, contact your local travel professional or visit Princess.com.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise NewsPrincess CruisesPrincess Cruises Brings Back Best Sale Ever
Previous article
Norwegian’s Newest Cruise Ship Now Sailing From Port Canaveral
Next article
7 Hottest New Cruise Ships Debuting in 2023

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,069FollowersFollow
7,704FollowersFollow
59,700SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2022, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share