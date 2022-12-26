Sponsored Links
Norwegian’s Newest Cruise Ship Now Sailing From Port Canaveral

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Norwegian Prima, Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest ship, has moved to Port Canaveral where the vessel will sail to the Caribbean through March 2023.

Photo credit: Canaveral Port Authority

Norwegian Prima is the first of six new “Prima Class” vessels for Norwegian Cruise Line, the brand’s first new class of vessels in nearly ten years.

“We are thrilled to welcome home Norwegian Prima to Port Canaveral, the first ship in an all-new class for Norwegian Cruise Line,” stated Port CEO, Captain John Murray. “We have a great partnership with NCLH and this important decision to homeport their newest, most innovative ship at our port underscores our commitment to support the expectations of our valued cruise partners.”

“We are thrilled to bring our newest ship, Norwegian Prima, to Port Canaveral with the opportunity to introduce her to the tens of millions of travelers that visit the Orlando area every year,” said Harry Sommer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “The city offers the ultimate family vacation destination, given its accessibility to attractions, the cruise port and easy airlift from almost anywhere in the world. There is fun for everyone, making it one of the best pre-and-post cruise cities.”

Norwegian Prima features elevated offerings of the Prima Class that prioritize the guest experience and aim to raise the bar on cruising through world class cuisine, most spacious design yet, and onboard activities including the Prima Speedway—the world’s first and only racetrack to span three levels.

Boasting nine new dining and beverage options, guests can sample cuisines from around the world by visiting Indulge Food Hall, the upscale food market exhibiting 11 unique eateries; or enjoy the elevated menus at Hudson’s, the complimentary restaurant overlooking 270 degrees of ocean views.

View Prices on Cruises on Norwegian Prima

Itineraries include calls to the tropical ports of Mexico, Jamaica, Honduras, and including visits to the cruise line’s exclusive resort-style destinations – Harvest Caye in Belize and Great Stirrup Cay, the Company’s 270-acre private island in the Bahamas.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
