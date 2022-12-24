New Cruise Ship’s Pool Deck Will Be Right on the Water

As cruise lines continue to build new cruise ships with features we haven’t seen before, a new cruise line is putting a pool deck down on deck 1 that will open directly on the water.

Storylines, a new cruise line that is promising to offer luxury residential condos that you can buy and live in, will offer a ‘Marina’ on their cruise ship MV Narrative.

The cruise ship will have a pool deck right on the water line. Parts of the ship will open up allowing residents to walk out of the pool and right onto a jet ski. A video of this amazing pool deck concept can be seen below.

Storylines is targeting a date to start sailing in 2025. While they recently signed an agreement with a shipyard to build the ship, construction has yet to begin on the vessel. MV Narrative will be a 55,000 gross ton cruise ship that will hold 1,000 guests in 627 suites. The vessel will be powered by Clean LNG fuel.

Cruise condos will start at around $600,000. The residences will be turnkey and ready to live in. All furniture, wall and floor coverings, decor, linens, comforters, blankets, pillows, and towels are included in the price. They are also offering shares purchases where you can live on the ship for three months per year.

The cruise ship will have 20 restaurants, unique lounges, an oceanfront marina, and a garden farm.

To learn more about Storylines and MV Narrative, the following 8 minute video will give you a good overview of this new cruise line.