Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line Offering 40% off Cruises in End of the Year...

Carnival Cruise Line Offering 40% off Cruises in End of the Year Sale

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Carnival Cruise Line is offering an Early Saver sale to close out 2022 that not only has up to 40% off fares on cruises, but they have also lowered cruise deposits to as low as $50 per person.

Carnival Cruise Line sails from more homeports in the U.S. than any other cruise line.  This has earned them the nickname, “America’s Cruise Line”.  The lower cruise deposits let you reserve a cruise on Carnival for just $50 per person with the rest of the cruise fare not due until a few months before the cruise.

Carnival Cruise Line’s end of the year sale is as follows:

$50 per person deposit is applicable to 2-9 day sailings (Excluding all Alaska, Europe, Celebration, Mardi Gras and Jubilee sailings). $99 per person deposit is applicable to 10+ day, Carnival Celebration, Mardi Gras, Carnival Jubilee, all Alaska and Europe cruises.

Sponsored Links

Deposit is non-refundable, applicable to sailings outside of final payment due date, and is valid for all ships, stateroom types, and sail dates.

Offer applies to new bookings made between December 20,2022 and January 2 ,2023. Bookings made as part of a group will include their amenities. Offer is applicable on sailings through April 2025 where Early Saver is available. Request rate code PEG.

For complete terms and details of this end of the year sale from Carnival Cruise Line, contact your local travel agent or visit Carnival.com.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line Offering 40% off Cruises in End of the Year...
Previous article
Fastest Growing Cruise Line Announces U.S. Expansion
Next article
New Cruise Ship’s Pool Deck Will Be Right on the Water

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,066FollowersFollow
7,678FollowersFollow
59,600SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2022, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share