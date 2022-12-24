Carnival Cruise Line Offering 40% off Cruises in End of the Year Sale

Carnival Cruise Line is offering an Early Saver sale to close out 2022 that not only has up to 40% off fares on cruises, but they have also lowered cruise deposits to as low as $50 per person.



Carnival Cruise Line sails from more homeports in the U.S. than any other cruise line. This has earned them the nickname, “America’s Cruise Line”. The lower cruise deposits let you reserve a cruise on Carnival for just $50 per person with the rest of the cruise fare not due until a few months before the cruise.

Carnival Cruise Line’s end of the year sale is as follows:

Up to 40% off cruises

Cruise deposits from $50 per person

Good on cruises through April 2025

$50 per person deposit is applicable to 2-9 day sailings (Excluding all Alaska, Europe, Celebration, Mardi Gras and Jubilee sailings). $99 per person deposit is applicable to 10+ day, Carnival Celebration, Mardi Gras, Carnival Jubilee, all Alaska and Europe cruises.

Deposit is non-refundable, applicable to sailings outside of final payment due date, and is valid for all ships, stateroom types, and sail dates.

Offer applies to new bookings made between December 20,2022 and January 2 ,2023. Bookings made as part of a group will include their amenities. Offer is applicable on sailings through April 2025 where Early Saver is available. Request rate code PEG.

For complete terms and details of this end of the year sale from Carnival Cruise Line, contact your local travel agent or visit Carnival.com.