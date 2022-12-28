Cruise Line Extends Deadline for Loyalty Status

A cruise line has extended their deadline to earn loyalty status and cruisers now have until March 31, 2023 to lock in their status through 2024.



Virgin Voyages, the adults only cruise line that offers cruises to the Caribbean and Bahamas from Miami, is extending their deadline to earn loyalty status through the end of March. Virgin will also allow you to match the status you have with your current favorite cruise line.

By booking and cruising twice with Virgin Voyages by March 31, 2023, you will earn Deep Blue Extras starting on your third cruise that include the following:

• $100 Bar Tab bonus (up to $700 total when you combine with their current offer)

• Expedited boarding

• Premium WiFi (where applicable)

• Dedicated Sailor Services Support on board

• Exclusive cocktail event

• Laundry service

• $10 daily coffee credit

Plus, all of these perks are combinable with Virgin’s current inclusive offer of 2023 — 60% off the second guest in a stateroom and up to $600 in free drinks.

View Prices on Cruises on Virgin Voyages

For complete details on this offer from Virgin Voyages, contact your local travel professional or visit VirginVoyages.com.