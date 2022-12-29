Emeril Named Chief Culinary Officer for Carnival

Carnival Cruise Line announced that world renowned chef Emeril Lagasse will serve as the cruise line’s Chief Culinary Officer.



Emeril first partnered with Carnival Cruise Line with a bistro on Mardi Gras. Emeril’s Bistro was also added to Carnival Celebration, the cruise line’s newest ship.

“Food is key to the fun of a Carnival cruise,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Emeril’s restaurants on our two new ships have been a great addition to our dining offerings and guests rave about the food, which will also be on Carnival Jubilee come next December. With Emeril’s culinary expertise and broader profile on our ships, along with our wildly popular partnership with Food Network star Guy Fieri, Carnival will feature two iconic talents in the food and dining industry across our fleet.”

As Chief Culinary Officer, Lagasse will support Carnival Cruise Line’s skilled chefs with guidance on food trends and techniques as well as advise on future menu items and dining concepts. Guests will also see his input on the menus of main dining rooms fleetwide, including entrées designated as “Emeril recommends” picks.

“I’ve been creating and operating restaurants for many years but developing my restaurants with Carnival and learning about the cruise industry has been an exhilarating experience. I love Carnival’s focus on food and fun and the many great dining options they offer their guests. I’m looking forward to building on our success at sea with Carnival’s exceptional culinary team,” said Lagasse.

To celebrate Lagasse’s new role, Duffy has invited him to join her in New York this weekend, where Carnival Cruise Line is sponsoring the countdown clock, and serving as a musical sponsor, for the famous Times Square ball drop. Carnival’s integration with the iconic New Year’s Eve Celebration in New York City will also serve as one of the first launching points of Carnival’s new “Choose Fun Together” marketing campaign.

The new ads highlight those special moments of fun that can only happen when people come together on a Carnival cruise – because we are our most fun selves when we choose fun – together. In that spirit, Duffy and Lagasse will flip the switch on the New Year’s Eve countdown clock together.