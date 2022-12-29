Sponsored Links
Norwegian Cruise Line Cutting Back on Number of Times Cabins Are Cleaned

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Norwegian Cruise Line is cutting back on the number of times cabins are cleaned each day Crew Center is reporting.

Cabin on Norwegian Encore

Cruise ship cabins are normally cleaned twice a day, once in the morning and then again in the evening for turndown service.  Norwegian Cruise Line will be reducing it to once a day starting in 2023 and will roll it out to all ships in their fleet.

The reduction in the number of times a cabin is cleaned each day will apply to all studio, inside, oceanview, balcony, and Club Balcony Suites.  Guests who are staying in The Haven and Suites will continue to receive service twice a day.

According to Crew Center, the first ship to receive reduced cleaning will be Norwegian Epic on the January 8, 2023 sailing. By the end of March, it will be rolled out to all of their ships with the final one being Norwegian Pearl.

NCL will join Carnival Cruise Line in only offering once a day service to the majority of cabins on their ships.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
