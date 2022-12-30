Carnival Cruise Line Playing Big Part in New Year’s Eve Celebration in Times Square

Carnival Cruise Line will be playing a big part in the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square as President Christine Duffy will light the famous ball to kick start 2023.



Carnival Cruise Line will once again bring its signature, high-energy fun to New York City by joining one of the most iconic events in the world as the official cruise line sponsor of Times Square New Year’s Eve and serve as a musical sponsor and countdown clock sponsor for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” on ABC.

Duffy will be on hand, along with Carnival Cruise Line partner and renowned chef Emeril Lagasse, to flip the giant switch that will light the famous New Year’s Eve Ball and invite everyone celebrating in New York and watching from home to “Choose Fun Together”.

“Choose Fun Together” is also the theme of Carnival Cruise Line’s 2023 advertising campaign that can be seen throughout Times Square. Guests on Carnival cruise ships will have their own fun – in much warmer conditions – as they also celebrate the new year by getting a head start on choosing fun together with family and friends.

“As we head into 2023, we have even more reasons to celebrate and so it’s appropriate that America’s cruise line be part of America’s most iconic New Year’s celebration. We’ve got two new ships joining the fleet next year, including the start of year-round service from New York in June on Carnival Venezia, which will offer our upcoming Carnival Fun Italian Style experience, and then we’ll end the year with Carnival Jubilee arriving in Galveston. We’re looking forward to continuing this exciting period of growth and building on the success of the past year,” said Duffy.

Carnival Cruise Line is currently offering up to 40% off cruises to close out the year. Details on these cruise deals from Carnival can be seen here.

Leading up to the midnight countdown, Duffy will join the Times Square New Year’s Eve host on the Countdown Stage during the 10 p.m. hour to share details about what guests sailing from New York can expect on Carnival Venezia.

Carnival Venezia, an Italian inspired cruise ship, will homeport at the Manhattan Cruise Terminal just a few blocks from Times Square and offer a wide range of cruises starting at the end of May 2023.