Royal Caribbean’s Newest Cruise Ship Arriving in Miami This Week for the First Time

Royal Caribbean’s newest cruise ship, Icon of the Seas, will arrive in the U.S. for the first time this week. The vessel is the largest cruise ship ever built and is scheduled to arrive in Miami on Wednesday, a few weeks ahead of its inaugural cruise.

Royal Caribbean will be hosting an Icon arrival party at 7 a.m. on Wednesday at PortMiami. There will be games, breakfast bites, live music and giveaways every 15 minutes. The event will take place at the Perez Art Museum Miami.

Icon of the Seas is the largest cruise ship ever built and the first ever to be over 250,000 gross tons in size. The ship has more than 40 dining and beverage venues and the cruise line is calling it the ultimate vacation.

Icon of the Seas will sail its inaugural cruise from Miami on January 27, a week long cruise to the Eastern Caribbean. The ship will first host a couple three night preview sailings for media and travel agents so they can get a first hand look at the world’s largest cruise ship.

Icon of the Seas will be christened in Miami on January 23 by soccer legend Lionel Messi.

The cruise ship is divided up into eight neighborhoods including a new one that is just for families.

Icon of the Seas has everything from record breaking waterslides to the largest swimming pool at sea. There are more than 28 cabin types to choose from, something for everyone.

One of the most unique features on the cruise ship will be the AquaDome, located on the top front. The AquaDome will feature incredible diving shows in the AquaTheater that will have everything from robots to skateboarders. It also contains the cruise line’s first food hall.

Entertainment is promising to be unlike anything we’ve ever seen on a cruise ship. Icon of the Seas will be the first to feature The Wizard of Oz that will be one of four signature stage shows.

The ship’s next level AquaDome will feature 75 world class performers. There’s also an ice skating rink and 50 live musicians will perform around the ship.

Royal Caribbean took the best of all their cruise ships and put them into Icon of the Seas.

The cruise line took delivery of the ship in late November and has spent the past month and half preparing the vessel for its inaugural sailings.

Icon of the Seas will homeport in Miami for at least the next two years. The ship will rotate between week long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean. All of the ship’s cruises from Miami will visit CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s insanely popular private island in The Bahamas. View Cruises Offered on Icon of the Seas