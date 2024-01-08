Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsCruise Line Adds Visits to Lesser Known Ports on New Cruises

Cruise Line Adds Visits to Lesser Known Ports on New Cruises

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

A cruise line has added visits to ports that aren’t seldomly visited by cruise ships on new itineraries in 2024 and 2025.

Oceania Cruises, a premium cruise line from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, has announced new cruise itineraries that will visit seldom visited ports in Africa and Asia over the next two years.

These new cruises include a 59 day voyage that visits off-the-beaten path ports. The cruise will take place on Riviera departing from Barcelona, Spain. After a visit to the Canary Islands, the cruise ship will head down the coast of Western Africa visiting ports in Senegal, Gambia, Ghana and Namibia.

Sponsored Links

After an overnight stay in Cape Town, the ship will head to Madagascar, Tanzania, the Maldives, Thailand, and Malaysia before arriving in Singapore.

These new cruises will range from 27 to 59 nights in length visiting Europe, Asia, and Africa.

All guests sailing on these new cruises benefit from Oceania Cruises’ simply MORE offering. It includes:

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

  • Shore excursion credit of up to $2,600 per stateroom
  • Free roundtrip airfare
  • Free airport transfers
  • free Champagne, wine and more during lunch and dinner
  • Free soft drinks and specialty teas and coffees
  • Free gourmet specialty dining
  • Free unlimited WiFi

Frank A Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises, gave the following statement about the new cruises: “These longer, destination-immersive voyages offer curious, well-traveled guests the chance to explore some of the most off-the-beaten-path ports in the world, all from the elegant surroundings of Riviera. Sailing from Europe to Asia, via both coasts of Africa, is a true bucket list journey, combining iconic cities and unknown gems, with our incredible onboard service and the best value in luxury cruising, these voyages are hard to resist”.

All cabins on Riviera have been reimagined and standard staterooms measure 291 square feet.

Oceania Cruises is one of the world’s leading destination and culinary focused cruise lines.

The cruise line has eight ships in their fleet, with the largest carrying just 1,250 guests.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCruise Line Adds Visits to Lesser Known Ports on New Cruises
Previous article
Royal Caribbean’s Newest Cruise Ship Arriving in Florida This Week for the First Time

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved