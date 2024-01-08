Cruise Line Adds Visits to Lesser Known Ports on New Cruises

A cruise line has added visits to ports that aren’t seldomly visited by cruise ships on new itineraries in 2024 and 2025.

Oceania Cruises, a premium cruise line from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, has announced new cruise itineraries that will visit seldom visited ports in Africa and Asia over the next two years.

These new cruises include a 59 day voyage that visits off-the-beaten path ports. The cruise will take place on Riviera departing from Barcelona, Spain. After a visit to the Canary Islands, the cruise ship will head down the coast of Western Africa visiting ports in Senegal, Gambia, Ghana and Namibia.

After an overnight stay in Cape Town, the ship will head to Madagascar, Tanzania, the Maldives, Thailand, and Malaysia before arriving in Singapore.

These new cruises will range from 27 to 59 nights in length visiting Europe, Asia, and Africa.

All guests sailing on these new cruises benefit from Oceania Cruises’ simply MORE offering. It includes:

Shore excursion credit of up to $2,600 per stateroom

Free roundtrip airfare

Free airport transfers

free Champagne, wine and more during lunch and dinner

Free soft drinks and specialty teas and coffees

Free gourmet specialty dining

Free unlimited WiFi

Frank A Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises, gave the following statement about the new cruises: “These longer, destination-immersive voyages offer curious, well-traveled guests the chance to explore some of the most off-the-beaten-path ports in the world, all from the elegant surroundings of Riviera. Sailing from Europe to Asia, via both coasts of Africa, is a true bucket list journey, combining iconic cities and unknown gems, with our incredible onboard service and the best value in luxury cruising, these voyages are hard to resist”.

All cabins on Riviera have been reimagined and standard staterooms measure 291 square feet.

Oceania Cruises is one of the world’s leading destination and culinary focused cruise lines.

The cruise line has eight ships in their fleet, with the largest carrying just 1,250 guests.