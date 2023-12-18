7 Hottest New Cruise Ships Debuting in 2024

2024 is shaping up to be an exciting year for the cruise industry, with several cruise lines adding new ships to their fleet. This includes the largest cruise ship ever built, Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas. Here is a look at the seven hottest new cruise ships debuting in 2024.

Icon of the Seas

The first cruise ship on this list is the granddaddy of them all, Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas. Icon of the Seas is not only the largest cruise ship ever built, it’s also the first ship to be over 250,000 gross tons in size. The ship is divided into eight neighborhoods, including one just for families.

Royal Caribbean stated that they took the best parts of all Royal Caribbean cruise ships to create the ultimate ship for vacations. It will feature more than 20 dining options; with 12 of them being complimentary.

The cruise ship will have seven swimming pools and nine hot tubs. The waterpark on the top deck will have six record-breaking waterslides.

Royal Caribbean took the popular AquaTheater and moved it to the top front of the ship. This enclosed area will double as a lounge, offering incredible views as the ship sails around the Caribbean.

Royal Caribbean has already taken delivery of this new cruise ship, and they are spending the next month getting the crew and ship 100% ready to go for its debut on January 27, 2024.

Icon of the Seas will homeport in Miami and offer week-long cruises to the Caribbean. Every cruise will visit Royal Caribbean’s insanely popular private island, CocoCay. View Cruises Offered on Icon of the Seas

Sun Princess

Sun Princess is the first of two Sphere class ships from Princess Cruises. Sun Princess will be the largest ship in Princess’ fleet at 175,500 gross tons. The class is named after the glass spheres on both sides of the ship that give ocean views from the Piazza as well as unique balcony cabins.

The Dome, featured on the top of Sun Princess, is an indoor area inspired by the terraces of Santorini. It will transform at night into an entertainment venue with live shows. Entertainment will be all around the ship, from the Princess Arena (a newly designed theater) to the three-story Piazza.

The cruise line has also partnered with The Magic Castle for one of the most unique experiences at sea. Besides having a small intimate theater for slight of hand magic, it will also have a Victorian-style bar where magicians will perform for you.

Sun Princess is shaping up to be the most unique Princess cruise ship at sea. Between the high ceilings in public spaces and the three story dining room that overlooks the ship’s wake, it will feel more spacious than other ships in their fleet.

Sun Princess will debut in February 2024 and offer cruises in the Mediterranean through the fall. The ship will then reposition to Port Everglades and sail cruises to the Caribbean for the winter season. View Cruises on Sun Princess

Disney Treasure

Disney Treasure will be the second Wish class ship from Disney Cruise Line and will debut in late 2024. Disney will bring the storytelling of Aladdin, Coco, and Zootopia on board. The ship is promising to offer one-of-a-kind experiences that only Disney can offer.

Disney Treasure will have theatrical dining experiences that bring the company’s favorite movies to life. The cruise line is also bringing the ice cream shop, Jumbeaux’s Sweets, in Zootopia onboard.

The Periscope Pub is themed after 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea and will have submarine-style interiors that will make guests feel like Captain Nemo on the Nautilus.

AquaMouse, on the top deck of the ship, will be a 760-foot two-person ride that will offer breathtaking views of the ocean and cruise ship. It will also feature a storyline that follows Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse on a legendary adventure through an ancient temple.

Disney Treasure will sail her maiden voyage on December 21, 2024 from Port Canaveral. The ship will sail seven-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from the port.

Utopia of the Seas

Utopia of the Seas will be the sixth and final Oasis class ship from Royal Caribbean. The Oasis class ushered in a new era of mega-cruise ships when they first debuted 14 years ago.

The ship will have all of the Oasis class neighborhoods that Royal Caribbean guests have come to love over the past decade. It will also be the first cruise ship in its class to be powered by LNG.

The cruise ship will have more than 40 dining and drink venues, redesigned pool areas, a Caribbean tiki bar, and a sushi pick-up window in Central Park. One of the most unique dining experiences will be the first immersive train car experience at sea. Utopia of the Seas will also have the longest dry slide at sea, the 295 foot long Ultimate Abyss.

Utopia of the Seas will be unique in that it will offer three and four night cruises to The Bahamas from Port Canaveral. The three day cruises will leave on Friday, with the four day cruises will leave each Monday. All sailings will visit CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s award-winning private island. View Cruises on Utopia of the Seas

Queen Anne

Cunard Line will celebrate their 184th anniversary in 2024 and welcome a fourth luxury ship to their fleet, Queen Anne. The 113,000 gross ton ship will carry 3,000 guests and have 15 dining venues. It will be the first new ship for Cunard in 14 years.

Queen Anne will bring West End Theatre to the high seas. The ship’s Royal Court Theatre will usher in a glamourous new act of live performance, echoing the elegance and grandeur of great art deco concert halls.

Queen Anne will sail her maiden cruise on May 10, 2024 and homeport in Southampton. The ship is scheduled to sail from the port through early 2026. However, the ship will offer a few cruises from other ports around Europe over the next few years. The cruise ship will visit more than 60 destinations in 16 countries.

Ilma

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection will add a second yacht in 2024, Ilma. The 790 foot yacht will feature 224 suites, all with a private terrace. The ship will hold a maximum of 448 guests and will feature innovative luxury travel experiences from The Ritz-Carlton. It will feature a crew-to-guest ratio of 1 to 1.2.

The onboard experience on Ilma will reflect the unparalleled lifestyle and legendary service for which The Ritz-Carlton brand is recognized, including state-of-the-art technology and five dining venues.

Ilma will sail to some of the most coveted destinations in the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Central America, and South America.

Silver Ray

Silversea, an ultra-luxury cruise line from Royal Caribbean Group, will debut their second Nova class cruise ship in 2024, Silver Ray. The ship will carry 728 guests and will enter service in the summer of 2024.

The ship will have a space-to-guest ratio of 75 gross tons per passenger and will set new standards for the cruise line’s goal of net-zero emissions cruising.

The ship will incorporate an innovative asymmetrical design and a horizontal layout, with public spaces and suites spanning the entire length of each ship.