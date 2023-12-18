Sponsored Links
Carnival Cruise Line Making Changes to Dr. Seuss Breakfast

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line has announced changes to their Dr. Seuss Breakfast starting in early 2024 and then rolling the changes out across their fleet.

Currently, Carnival Cruise Line offers a Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast in the main dining room on their cruises. This breakfast offers cruisers a meet and greet with the characters of Dr. Seuss, along with unique breakfast items such as Green Eggs and Ham, gravity-defying pancake stacks, and “Moose Juice” ‘n’ “Goose Juice”.

In a little over two weeks on Carnival’s newest cruise ship, Carnival Jubilee, the cruise line will make some changes and turn the breakfast into a birthday party led by Thing 1 and Thing 2. This will go into effect on January 6, 2024.

Carnival said that this new take on the breakfast will celebrate individuality and uniqueness in true Seussian style. It will have brand new menu items, activities, music, and more.

After the changes launch on Carnival Jubilee, they will roll out to the rest of the fleet.

The cost for Carnival’s Dr. Seuss Breakfast is $10 for adults and $8 for kids.

In addition to the change in breakfast, the Seuss-a-palooza Parade will be welcoming a new character ‘Fox in Socks’ to join in the fun starting on February 17, 2024.

Also, Seuss-a-palooza Story Time will now feature the iconic Dr. Seuss book Green Eggs & Ham. This story time will be hosted by the cruise ship’s cruise director.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
