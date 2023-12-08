I Just Took a Tour of Princess Cruises’ New Ship That is Under Construction, Sun Princess

56 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Princess Cruises’ largest ship, Sun Princess, is currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy. This week, the cruise line invited me on board to take a tour of this new ship that is scheduled to debut in two months.

Here are some of the photos that I took of Sun Princess. I will note that some areas look like there’s still a lot of work to be done, but many finished areas are covered (flooring, glass walls etc.) to protect them from being damaged. There are currently 3,500 workers working on the ship.

There are some areas that look just about done, they just need to bring in furniture. I was also able to see mock ups of cabins and visit most of the public areas on the vessel. After spending a few hours on board, I am as excited as ever to sail on this new cruise ship next March.

Here is a look at the main pool area.

The Dome, located at the top front of the ship, is one of my favorite areas of the ship. I can see myself spending a lot of time in area on sea days. There will also be entertainment here featuring acrobatic performances created by Cirque Éloize.

There will be a large waterfall in the back in this climate controlled area.

This is where the cabana cabins will be. There will also be a hot tub in this area of guests staying in these rooms.

Here is a look at a deluxe ocean view cabin. It was extremely spacious with a full size couch.

I was also able to see a balcony cabin.

On each side of the bed, there is a 110 power outlet as well as a standard USB and a USB-C outlet. On the desk, there is also two 110 outlets, two USB, and two USB-C outlets. There are more power outlets on this ship than pretty much any ship I have ever sailed on.

A look at a stateroom bathroom on Sun Princess. The shower was a good size and had glass shower doors.

Here is a look at the balcony for a mini-suite.

A hallway on Sun Princess, each of the stateroom doors are covered to protect them as construction finishes up.

Here is the back of the main dining room, it will offer two story views of the ship’s wake.

The Princess Arena (main theater) is where the main shows will take place. It’s the cruise line’s most technologically advanced space and the stage can shape into different designs. This will allow for a variety of production shows.

The theater will have large screens as the backdrop.

The Piazza will be the social hub of the ship and this space will also have shows and entertainment. It will have 270 degree seating on three different decks for viewing.

Here is the English pub on Sun Princess.

In the back of the pub, there are these really cool seating in barrels. This space is nearly 100% complete, they just need to bring in the furniture.

Just outside of Sabatini’s, there will be an area where all of the ship’s pasta will be made. Guests will be able to watch the pasta being made through these windows.

The casino on Sun Princess has really high ceilings. This makes it feel so much more open and also allows for newer and taller slot machines. It will be the largest casino on any Princess cruise ship.

The casino will have the popular Wheel of Fortune slot machines, as well as the first “Buffalo Zone” at sea.

The World Fresh Marketplace (buffet) is just huge on Sun Princess. There will also be some specialty dining options in this space.

The International Cafe, a guest favorite on Princess cruise ships, is located just off of the Piazza. There will also be a separate coffee bar to space things out a bit.

Spellbound is one of the most exciting new features coming to Sun Princess. The cruise line partnered with The Magic Castle for one of the most unique experiences at sea. Here is the Victorian themed bar where magicians will perform while you sip on theatrical cocktails served with sleight of hand.

Sun Princess will debut on February 8, 2024 with a 10 night cruise in the Mediterranean from Barcelona, Spain. After a season of sailing in Europe, the cruise ship will head to Port Everglades. Once in Florida, Sun Princess will offer week long cruises to the Caribbean. View Prices on Cruises on Sun Princess

Sun Princess is the first of two Sphere class ships from Princess Cruises.