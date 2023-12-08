Celebrity Ascent Video Tour: A Complete Look at the New Cruise Ship

After spending two nights on the brand new Celebrity Ascent, we put together a video tour of the fourth Edge-class vessel from Celebrity Cruises.

The video tour begins on the top resort deck and works down through the ship deck by deck. At the end of the video we walk through a Sky Suite, and you can check out the full video of the Sky Suite on Ascent here.

You can read our first impressions of Celebrity Ascent or check out our article on all of the specialty dining restaurants on board the ship which includes how much each one costs.

Quick facts about Celebrity Ascent:

Capacity: 3,260 passengers

3,260 passengers Crew: 1,430

1,430 Gross Tonnage: 140,600

140,600 Length: 1,073 feet

1,073 feet Beam: 128 feet

128 feet Average Speed: 22 knots

22 knots Registry: Malta

Malta Unique features: Two brothers as co-captains (a first for Celebrity Cruises) Two sisters as co-godmothers (another first for the cruise line) 32 distinctive restaurants, bars, and lounges, including the newly designed Le Voyage by Chef Daniel Boulud Multi-deck Sunset Bar designed by Edge Series Travel Ambassador Nate Berkus The open-air Rooftop Garden where two cantilevered floating pools offer views six feet over the ship’s edge An all-new Annex Private Experience that allows groups of up to 15 to rent out a space that has virtual games, karaoke, and food all included. New virtual gaming experiences were also introduced at The Club, which turns the floor into a virtual gameboard.



Celebrity has plans to launch one more Edge-class vessel in November of 2025. The name of the ship will be Celebrity Xcel. The ship is currently under construction.

See our article that shows every Celebrity Cruises ship listed from newest to oldest.