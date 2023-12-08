Cruise Line Adding $149 Per Person Specialty Restaurant on New Cruise Ship

A cruise line is adding a unique specialty restaurant on their next new cruise ship that will cost $149 per person and consist of seven courses.



Love by Britto will debut on Sun Princess in early 2024, the newest and largest cruise ship from Princess Cruises. It will be located on deck 17 in the aft of the ship and is promising to be an artistic-inspired dining experience for couples.

Love and art will converge at Love by Britto, using art designed by world-renowed artist Romero Britto and a menu by culinary virtuoso Rudi Sodamin.

The seven-course, prix fixe menu will cost $149 per person with the experience kicking off with a flute of Champagne upon arrival. The menu features luxury ingredients that include lobster, caviar and truffles.

Sponsored Links



A few of the dishes that will be offered at Love by Britto are Oysters with Champagne Pearls or Grilled Fig with Prosciutto and Roquefort as featured starters, followed by savory soups like Asparagus and Watermelon Cocktail with Vodka.

Fish dishes include Lobster Thermidor with Clams and Wild Rice, and Honey-Basted Wild Salmon. Meats like Wagyu Chateaubriand Rossini and Roast Quail Farci with Truffles will be available.

Dessert options will range from Iced Soufflé Tahiti Vanilla and White Valrhona Chocolate with Hot Raspberries, to Hot Chocolate Soufflé with Hot Bing Cherries. Chocolate fondue will also always be a dessert option.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

“Food is the international language of love,” said Rudi Sodamin, head of culinary arts for Princess Cruises. “It could not be more perfect for Princess, home of The Love Boat!”

The new dining experience serves as an exquisite showcase of the artist’s iconic and joyful designs against the backdrop of a boutique restaurant venue.

“Love by Britto on the Sun Princess celebrates the universal language of love, expressed through Britto’s vibrant art and design and promises to be uplifting and transformative for our guests,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “With a perfect blend of art, beauty, and soul, Love by Britto is destined to leave a lasting impression.”

“With Love by Britto, we’ve created a one-of-a-kind experience that showcases the harmony between food, art, and the universal language of love, to create an experience that’s meant to be savored,” said Britto. “On the amazing Sun Princess, we’re going to celebrate love for life every evening by pairing an incredibly unique vibe along with exceptional cuisine to create a setting for everyone to indulge their senses and emotions.”

Love by Britto will be one of 30 restaurants and bars featured on Sun Princess. The cruise ship will debut in early 2024 offering cruises in Europe before sailing from Florida in November.