Royal Caribbean Adds New Perk for Frequent Guests

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean has added a new perk for guests who take frequent cruises on one of their 27 cruise ships.

Royal Caribbean cruise ships in port

Starting today, all Platinum, Emerald, Diamond, Diamond Plus, and Pinnacle Club members will receive new photo benefits on every Royal Caribbean cruise that they take. Here is a look at what they will receive. This is in addition to the perks that they already receive.

Platinum members will receive 20% off a single photo, photo package, or a photobook. Platinum guests are those who have at least 30 points earned with Royal Caribbean.

Emerald members will receive 25% off a single photo, photo package, or a photobook. Emerald guests are those who have at least 55 points with Royal Caribbean.

Diamond, Diamond Plus, and Pinnacle Club members will receive a free digital or printed photo of their choice. They will also receive 30% off a single photo, photo package, or photobook. Diamond guests and above have at least 80 points with Royal Caribbean.

All photo benefits are applicable to one transaction only and cannot be combined with other onboard discounts.

Digital prints are not offered on Jewel of the Seas, Radiance of the Seas, Grandeur of the Seas, and Vision of the Seas. When sailing on one of these four cruises ships, only prints will be available.

Royal Caribbean guests earn one point for each night of their cruise. Solo guests who pay double occupancy earn two points for each night of the sailing. Cruisers staying in suites also receive an extra point per night of their cruise.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Previous article
Cruise Line Adding $149 Per Person Specialty Restaurant on New Cruise Ship

