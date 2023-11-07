Celebrity Xcel Will Be Celebrity’s 5th Edge Class Cruise Ship

56 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Celebrity Cruises has announced that the name of their fifth Edge class ship will be called Celebrity Xcel and debut in November 2025. The first cruises on this new ship are now open for bookings.

The name was announced during a ceremony where the first piece of steel was cut for the new cruise ship at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France.

“The Edge Series has shattered preconceived notions of cruising, and I am thrilled to announce our next bold step as a brand with Celebrity Xcel,” said Celebrity Cruises’ President Laura Hodges Bethge. “True to her name, this next ship will ‘Xcel’ beyond her sister ships with entirely new experiences, yet to be revealed, but that will change the game all over again.”

Celebrity Xcel will sail her maiden season from Port Everglades starting in November 2025 offering cruises to the Caribbean. The week long cruises will visit popular ports like St. Thomas, St. Maarten, Puerto Plata, Grand Cayman, and various ports in Mexico and The Bahamas.

The cruise ship will have all of the great features that the first four Edge class ships have. This includes:

The Retreat, resort within a resort area for suite guests

Deluxe accommodations including two story villas

Rooftop Garden

Multi-terraced Sunset Bar

A Daniel Boulud fine-dining restaurant

A redesigned Grand Plaza

The Magic Carpet

Celebrity Xcel’s maiden voyage will take place on November 18, 2025 from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Prices start at just $659 per person for this five night cruise that visits Bimini and Cozumel.

Cruises on the ship from November 2025 through April 2026 are now open for bookings.

Celebrity Xcel will be the fifth Edge class ship from Celebrity Cruises. The first four are Celebrity Edge, Celebrity Apex, Celebrity Beyond, and Celebrity Ascent.