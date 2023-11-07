Sponsored Links
Royal Caribbean Launches Hot November 2 Day Sale on Cruises

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Royal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean has launched a Hot November two day sale on 11 of their cruise ships for cruises that depart now through January 2024.

Royal Caribbean’s latest two day sale has four night cruises that visit their private island in The Bahamas starting as low as $209 per person* (Liberty of the Seas, 4 night cruise to The Bahamas).  The following Royal Caribbean cruise ships are included in this sale:

  • Allure of the Seas: 3, 4, and 7 night cruises from Port Canaveral
  • Anthem of the Seas: 11 night cruises from Cape Liberty
  • Freedom of the Seas: 3 and 4 night cruises from Miami
  • Independence of the Seas: 4 and 5 night cruises from Miami
  • Liberty of the Seas: 4 and 5 night cruises from Fort Lauderdale
  • Mariner of the Seas: 4 and 5 night cruises from Port Canaveral
  • Oasis of the Seas: 5-9 night cruises from Miami
  • Symphony of the Seas: 6 and 8 night cruises from Fort Lauderdale
  • Vision of the Seas: 8-13 night cruises from Baltimore
  • Voyager of the Seas: 4 and 5 night cruises from Galveston
  • Wonder of the Seas: 8 night cruise from Port Canaveral
  • View Best Prices on Royal Caribbean Cruises

All of the cruises that are on sale in this two day sale from Royal Caribbean visit the Caribbean. Most of the sailings also visit the cruise line’s award winning private island in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

This sale is valid for new bookings only. Offer ends at 11:59pm EST on November 8, 2023.

*Prices listed are per person based on double occupancy and do not include fees/port taxes.

To see a complete list of which sailings are included in this sale, you can see them here on RCCL.com.

Royal Caribbean is the world’s largest cruise line with 26 cruise ships in service. They will be adding four more new ships over the next few years that include the two largest cruise ships ever built debuting in 2024.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
