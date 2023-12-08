Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsViking CruisesViking Expanding With 10 More River Cruise Ships

Viking Expanding With 10 More River Cruise Ships

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Viking Cruises
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Viking is once again expanding their fleet, and they will be adding 10 more of their award-winning Longships by 2026.

Five of the ships will begin offering cruises in 2025, with the other five debuting in 2026. Eight of the ships will offer cruises on the Rhine, Main and Danube rivers while the other two will sail cruises in France from Paris on the Seine River.

A keel-laying ceremony was held at the Neptun Werft shipyard in Rostock, Germany marking the official start of construction for the new Longships. The shipyard has built every Viking Longship since its debut in 2012.

Sponsored Links
Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

A keel-laying ceremony took place at Neptun Werft shipyard in Rostock, Germany. Photo credit: Viking.
A keel-laying ceremony took place at Neptun Werft shipyard in Rostock, Germany. Photo credit: Viking.

 

“Ever since we started Viking 26 years ago, our mission has been to help our guests explore the world in comfort. We focus on the destination, and we build elegant, innovative ships,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “We look forward to welcoming these new Longships to our European fleet and introducing The Viking Way of exploration to even more guests in the coming years.”

Viking has grown into the world’s largest river cruise line with 80 ships in service. They have over 50% of the market share for North American travelers who take river cruises in Europe.

Viking is not only expanding their river cruises, but their fleet of ocean ships continues to grow. The cruise line recently celebrated the float-out of Viking Vela, their next new ocean cruise ship, which will also be the largest in their fleet. Last month, they also announced Viking Tonle, a new ship for the Mekong River in 2025.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsViking CruisesViking Expanding With 10 More River Cruise Ships
Previous article
Royal Caribbean Opens Cruises for Bookings on New Cruise Ship, Star of the Seas

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved