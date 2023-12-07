Sponsored Links
Royal Caribbean Opens Cruises for Bookings on New Cruise Ship, Star of the Seas

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Royal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean has opened cruises for bookings on their second Icon class ship, Star of the Seas. The cruise ship will be one of the largest in the world when it debuts in August 2025.

Royal Caribbean's Icon class ships

Star of the Seas will homeport at Port Canaveral and offer week long cruises to the Caribbean. The cruise ship will also visit Royal Caribbean’s insanely popular private island in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, on every single cruise.

Star of the Seas will have all of the great features found on Icon of the Seas including a theme park experience with an insane waterpark on the top of the ship. The waterpark will have a total of six waterslides and the ship will have a swim-up bar.

The cruise ship will offer more than 40 dining and drink venues across the vessel’s eight neighborhoods.

Star of the Seas will have everything from an ice skating rink to the AquaDome. It is promising to be one of the best cruise vacations ever offered.

There will be more than 25 different cabin types to choose from on Star of the Seas.

Royal Caribbean has several new features coming to Star of the Seas that will be released at a later date.

Star of the Seas will visit ports in the Caribbean including Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis; Cozumel, Mexico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Roatan, Honduras; and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Cruises on Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas are now open for bookings to the general public.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
