Cruise Line Celebrates Dual Milestones on Two Future Ships

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Explora Journeys, the world’s newest all-inclusive and luxury cruise line, announced dual milestones on two future cruise ships that will debut in 2024 and 2026.

Explora Journeys celebrated the float out of Explora II and the steel cutting for Explora III, the second and third cruise ships that will enter their fleet. It was the first time that Explora II touched water and marks the completion of construction of the structure of the ship.  The interior will now be completed at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy.

Explora II will enter service next summer with Explora III being completed in 2026.

Michael Ungerer, Chief Executive Officer, Explora Journeys, said, “The double event today marks another major step forward on our mission to redefine ocean travel for today’s discerning luxury travelers. Following the successful launch of EXPLORA I and the incredibly positive feedback from the first guests, travel advisors and media, who had a chance to experience the Ocean State of Mind, the story continues, and we are now beyond thrilled to witness the next important construction milestones for both EXPLORA II and our first LNG powered ship EXPLORA III. We are proud that our four ships are built by Fincantieri, further underlining our commitment to Italy.”

LNG can almost completely eliminate emissions such as sulphur oxides (99%) and nitrogen oxides (85%). LNG can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 20% and will enable a pathway to the use of additional sustainable non-fossil fuels, such as bio and synthetic forms of LNG.

All Explora Journeys cruise ships will be equipped with the latest environmental and marine technologies, including selective catalytic reduction technology, shore power plug-in connectivity, and underwater noise management systems to help protect marine life.

A fourth Explora Journeys ship, Explore IV, will begin construction in early 2024 and will enter service in 2027.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
